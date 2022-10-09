This Rolls-Royce Ghost Is So Gray It Looks Like It's Out of Kim Kardashian's Garage

This custom, 2023 Rolls-Royce Ghost that comes in “Tempest Gray” looks like it’s out of Kim Kardashian’s garage, but the truth is, it may not belong to her, as it has a secret owner.
Champion Motoring, a car dealership based in San Diego California, is one of the top choices among celebrities and other high-profile names, helping them get bespoke exotics. And this 2023 Rolls-Royce Ghost looks like it came out of Kim Kardashian’s closet. It comes with a “Tempest Gray” paint job, a Starlight dashboard, and a very subtle, elegant interior, finished in Charles Blue.
But why are we saying that? If you’re not keeping up with this Kardashian, she has paid over $100 million to have all her cars in the same shade called Ghost Gray. Her fleet includes a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, and both Mercedes-Maybach models, the GLS 600 and the S-Class. You can also find the same shade inside her mansion and on her Gulfstream private jet.
But the truth is, the vehicle may not belong to Kim. For one, the dealership added a shushing face emoji in the caption, hinting that it was customized for someone, without revealing the actual owner. Another reason is that she’s a longtime collaborator of Platinum Motorsport Group, but Champion Motoring has worked with them in the past. The last reason may be that Kim already owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost in a similar shade. So, why would she add another one to her collection? Besides the fact that it’s elegant, luxurious, and quite powerful. The luxury sedan comes with a 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, rated at 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm).
Of course, we couldn’t dismiss the idea completely. There are several celebrities out there who own more than one unit of the same model in their collection. And billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian could definitely afford two Rolls-Royce Ghosts. And if she were to get one, this 2023 Ghost would fit perfectly next to the rest of her gray collection.
But why are we saying that? If you’re not keeping up with this Kardashian, she has paid over $100 million to have all her cars in the same shade called Ghost Gray. Her fleet includes a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, and both Mercedes-Maybach models, the GLS 600 and the S-Class. You can also find the same shade inside her mansion and on her Gulfstream private jet.
But the truth is, the vehicle may not belong to Kim. For one, the dealership added a shushing face emoji in the caption, hinting that it was customized for someone, without revealing the actual owner. Another reason is that she’s a longtime collaborator of Platinum Motorsport Group, but Champion Motoring has worked with them in the past. The last reason may be that Kim already owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost in a similar shade. So, why would she add another one to her collection? Besides the fact that it’s elegant, luxurious, and quite powerful. The luxury sedan comes with a 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, rated at 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm).
Of course, we couldn’t dismiss the idea completely. There are several celebrities out there who own more than one unit of the same model in their collection. And billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian could definitely afford two Rolls-Royce Ghosts. And if she were to get one, this 2023 Ghost would fit perfectly next to the rest of her gray collection.