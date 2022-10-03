Kim Kardashian Has Strict Rules for People Flying in Her Private Jet, No Exceptions

Kim Kardashian may be a billionaire, but she doesn’t want to use all her money to clean her private jet. So, she has strict rules for everyone flying in it, and there are no exceptions allowed. Not even for family.
Kim Kardashian, who has a net worth of $1.8 billion as of 2022, introduced her first private jet in late February 2022. She reportedly purchased it back in 2021, but it took a year to customize it. And it couldn't be more on brand for her. The aircraft bears a "ghost gray" exterior paint job, which can be found also in her mansion, but also on her fleet of cars, including the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Lamborghini Urus, and both Mercedes-Maybach models, the S-Class and the GLS 600.
The interior is incredibly luxurious, with light colors that make it look elegant and expensive. Plus, it really is expensive, because she had the ceilings, pillows, and headrests covered in cashmere. She reportedly worked with designers Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez for the design. Because of that, she has a set of strict rules for any passenger on her jet, no exception allowed, not even for her family.
In the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim is seen chatting with her sister, Kendall Jenner, ahead of their trip to Milan for a Prada fashion show. The conversation included Kendall's plans to get a spray tan before they fly, which Kim completely denied. “Have you seen the cashmere seats?” the Skims founder asked. “You cannot get your spray tan on my cashmere seats.”
But she did get more accommodating, continuing, “Let me know if you like any snacks because I have, like, waffles and I have a freezer so, like, I live it up on there.”
This isn't the first time she alluded to keeping her plane in pristine condition. In an older episode, she revealed that there are "no shoes on the plane," and she has her passengers wear "custom Skims slippers." She also joked, "Don't breathe, don't touch a thing." But she did allow her eldest child, daughter North West, to throw a birthday party with other kids on the plane, so that couldn't have gone according to her rules.
The plane in question is a Gulfstream G650ER, which is the extended-range variant of the G650, with up to 18 seats available and ten places to sleep. It’s put in motion by twin Rolls-Royce BR725 A1-12 engines and has a top speed of 616 kts (709 mph / 1,141 kph) and a cruising speed of 516 kts (594 mph / 955 kph), with a range of 7,500 nautical miles (8,630 mi / 13,890 km). And Kim reportedly paid $150 million for it, so we understand why she doesn’t want to spend more on cleaning it.
The interior is incredibly luxurious, with light colors that make it look elegant and expensive. Plus, it really is expensive, because she had the ceilings, pillows, and headrests covered in cashmere. She reportedly worked with designers Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez for the design. Because of that, she has a set of strict rules for any passenger on her jet, no exception allowed, not even for her family.
In the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim is seen chatting with her sister, Kendall Jenner, ahead of their trip to Milan for a Prada fashion show. The conversation included Kendall's plans to get a spray tan before they fly, which Kim completely denied. “Have you seen the cashmere seats?” the Skims founder asked. “You cannot get your spray tan on my cashmere seats.”
But she did get more accommodating, continuing, “Let me know if you like any snacks because I have, like, waffles and I have a freezer so, like, I live it up on there.”
This isn't the first time she alluded to keeping her plane in pristine condition. In an older episode, she revealed that there are "no shoes on the plane," and she has her passengers wear "custom Skims slippers." She also joked, "Don't breathe, don't touch a thing." But she did allow her eldest child, daughter North West, to throw a birthday party with other kids on the plane, so that couldn't have gone according to her rules.
The plane in question is a Gulfstream G650ER, which is the extended-range variant of the G650, with up to 18 seats available and ten places to sleep. It’s put in motion by twin Rolls-Royce BR725 A1-12 engines and has a top speed of 616 kts (709 mph / 1,141 kph) and a cruising speed of 516 kts (594 mph / 955 kph), with a range of 7,500 nautical miles (8,630 mi / 13,890 km). And Kim reportedly paid $150 million for it, so we understand why she doesn’t want to spend more on cleaning it.