Floyd Mayweather Buys Yet Another Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Comes With a Key Lime Interior

Whatever Floyd Mayweather wants, he gets it. In this case, it was yet another Rolls-Royce Cullinan, because owning just one does not suffice. His new SUV comes with the same black exterior to fit his color-coded garage, but the interior is quite a surprise.
Floyd Mayweather has an estimated net worth of $450 million, thanks to his former boxing days and his current job as a boxing promoter. Lately, Mayweather has been seen in UAE with Antonio Brown, where they got the VIP treatment, enjoying yacht trips and luxury rides.
But now Mayweather has decided to add a new vehicle to his collection and it’s yet another Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The former professional boxer did own a black Cullinan previously (and a black Phantom, for that matter), but it looks like you never have enough Rolls-Royce Cullinans. Mayweather also owns several Rolls-Royces in other shades.
For his new one, he contacted Champion Motoring, a dealership based in San Diego, California, that usually deals with top-tier athletes and celebrities. The official account of the dealership first posted a set of pictures of Floyd’s new ride with a shushing face emoji six days ago. It finally revealed the owner of the SUV on Sunday, June 3, on its Instagram Stories.
The Cullinan, as mentioned, comes with a black exterior, fitting right in Mayweather’s black color-coded garage, which also hosts his other Cullinan, several Mercedes, and other powerful cars.
But what’s different about the new one, which is fully loaded, according to the dealership, is that it comes with a factory key lime green interior. That includes the seats, steering wheel, and part of the dashboard. You also get subtle hints of its colorful interior from the outside. The same color is reflected in the Rolls-Royce logo at the front, on the wheels and calipers.
Since Mayweather already owns several Rolls-Royces in different shades, he knows he will be comfortable when driving in it. But the key lime green interior will be a good option for when he’s feeling adventurous, while still having a luxury ride.
