Rapper Icewear Vezzo Likes His Rolls-Royces With a Touch of Orange

There are many ways that you can customize your Rolls-Royces and make them reflect your personality. It looks like Icewear Vezzo’s latest preferences include a touch of orange.
Detroit, Michigan-based rapper Icewear Vezzo, whose real name is Chivez Smith, likes luxurious, expensive cars as much as any other rapper out there. And his collection proves that, as he owns a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a Ghost, among others.
Since we’ve already covered his choice of wheels for his Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in an older piece, we’re going to focus on the other two luxury cars, the Cullinan and the Ghost.
British luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce has been around for over a century and one thing is for sure – there's nothing that guarantees status, comfort, and performance like the brand. Which, obviously, became a go-to brand for every high-profile name out there. And, of course, the Cullinan, the only SUV in the current lineup, is like a magnet for everyone who wants to show off on social media.
Naturally, Icewear Vezzo also seems to own one. It comes with a white exterior and lots of orange accents on the wheels spokes, double coach line, interior, the brand's name on the license plate, and an ornament underneath the front bumper.
Besides the Cullinan, as mentioned, he also owns a 2022 Ghost Black Badge. Most recently, it has been fitted with new Forgiato black wheels, as the rapper teamed up again with Utica Auto Spa for the project. The repair shop, based in Detroit, Michigan, shared that the model’s name is Calibro-M. They didn’t reveal the size, but these wheels are available in 20", 21", 22", 24", 26".
Just like his Cullinan, the Ghost Black Badge also comes with orange touches, but they’re more subtle, saved up for its interior, and you can notice them on the door padding and the seats. While his previous cars didn’t show a particular liking for orange, he surely seems to have found its appeal now.
