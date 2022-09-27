Spofec Tunes the Heck Out of a Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, Turns It Into a Super Sedan

The second-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost needs more power, said absolutely no one who’s ever driven it. However, Novitec’s Spofec decided to upgrade the oily bits of yet another example, and this one is the rarer and hotter Black Badge model.
Without any outside intervention, the twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 delivers 600 ps (592 hp / 441 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. With Spofec’s plug-and-play performance module, adapted to the electronic engine management system, moderate increase in boost pressure, and stainless steel exhaust system, the output and torque have risen to 706 ps (696 hp / 519 kW) and 1,002 Nm (739 lb-ft).
According to the tuner, top speed has remained electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph), but the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint has been improved by four tenths of a second, from 4.7 to 4.3 seconds. The driving dynamics of the luxury sedan have been further enhanced courtesy of the new suspension module that lowers the ride height by around 40 mm (1.6 in) at speeds up to 140 kph (87 mph). Beyond that, it reverts to the OEM level.
Speaking of the stance, Spofec has given it a more striking face said to reduce front-axle lift at high speeds. There are large air intakes, new rocker panels, ducktail spoiler on the trunk lid, and a rear fascia with or without cutouts for the exhaust tips. The wheels were developed in collaboration with Vossen, and they measure 9.5x22 inches at the front, and 10.5x22 inches at the rear. The nine-spoke alloys can be had in one of the 72 available colors, and come with sticky tires that measure 265/35 and 295/30 respectively.
As an option, Spofec can further upgrade the interior of the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, with “a virtually endless variety of colors to choose from.” So, have they convinced you to order their bundle of upgrades for this model?
