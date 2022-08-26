Kim Kardashian's "Alien" Photoshoot Includes Matching Her Urus and Maybach

The Kardashian-Jenners don’t need much when it comes to impromptu photoshoots, especially if they have their luxury rides around. Luckily for Kim, her Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and her Lambo Urus were all she needed for an “out of this world” photoshoot.
In a new series of pictures posted on her Instagram account on August 26, Kim Kardashian sports a silver monokini as she poses with two of her rides at night, her Lamborghini Urus and her Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.
What do these two have in common? Well, quite a lot. Besides the fact that both are powerful super-SUVs, designed to offer the utmost comfort and performance for their customers, Kim’s have even more similarities.
They are both the result of her longtime collaboration with automotive repair shop Platinum Motorsport and sport the same “ghost gray” exterior paint, specifically chosen by Kim to match the interior of her mansion.
In the new pictures, Kim posed in front of the Lambo and in the driver’s seat of her Maybach, wearing a pair of futuristic Yeezy shades. One day prior, the reality star and businesswoman also shared a video from the behind-the-scenes shoot. She captioned both of them with alien emojis, adding Beyonce’s “Alien Superstar” song as a background for the video.
Platinum Motorsport, which was in charge of both rides, shared its appreciation and support for Kim on its official Instagram account. They wrote that "Our sister Kim Kardashian took this to a new dimension definitely out of this planet." In a different Story, they add that she is "forever that girl."
It's unclear what her alien photoshoot is for, but one thing is for sure: she doesn't need a fancy background in order to have a successful Instagram post. In this case, her latest pics already have gathered close to 1.5 million likes. We bet some of them are for the Urus and the Maybach, too.
