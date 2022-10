My Dream Luxury Sedan Just Ghosted Me – Now What?

kW

As a motoring enthusiast, one is always on the lookout for their next set of wheels. Add a little daydreaming into the equation, and it is easy to see how a sedan enthusiast could fall for the Rolls-Royce Ghost , isn’t it?It has timeless looks that might trick the average Joe into thinking that they are looking at the bigger and much more expensive Phantom , and unlike its sibling, you can actually drive it around on your own without looking ridiculous. It is only a bit bigger than the latest BMW 7 Series, with which it doesn’t share its nuts and bolts anymore, unlike the first-gen Ghost, as it is now based on a modified platform that can be found on the Phantom and Cullinan.Factor in the fact that it is powered by a V12, and you have a winner without even mentioning the comfort, technology, luxury, and safety gizmos. With a displacement of 6.75 liters, the twin-turbo motor works in concert with an eight-speed automatic gearbox sourced from ZF and all-wheel drive. The Black Badge , which is the model that I drove, has 592 hp (600 ps / 441) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. That’s 29 hp (29 ps / 21 kW) and 37 lb-ft (50 Nm) more than the normal Ghost. It also has blacked out exterior and interior trim, 21-inch carbon wheels, and a few other bits and bobs on top of it.Can’t go wrong with that, can you? Actually, you can, because even if you can fork out in the region of $400,000 for a brand-new one, chances are it will disappoint you if you are a petrolhead. The ride is too stiff for a Rolls, the soundproofing could use some improvements, and the front seats are just not that comfortable. To make matters worse, the car that I spent my day with had a couple of squeaky problems that I quickly tracked down to the front door cards.Can you imagine paying nearly half a million dollars for a luxury car and having to deal with that? On the other hand, the Rolls-Royce representative who I asked about it said that I was the only one complaining about that, so maybe, who knows, it was a problem related to a single car… On the other hand, the bigger Phantom has no such issues, and I haven’t heard about similar complaints from anyone driving the Cullinan. Thus, fingers crossed it’s an isolated incident, and the Goodwood company won’t turn into the auto marque with the three-pointed star logo, whose squeaky-plastic issue spans from the A-Class, all the way up to the Maybachs.In theory, the Bentley Flying Spur remains the only solid choice in the luxury sedan segment today, but since I haven’t driven it, I couldn’t tell you if it is better than a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class or the Rolls-Royce Ghost. As a result, in the event I win the lottery or inherit a large sum of money, my perfect three-car garage would need an update in the daily-driving corner, because the Ghost is definitely not the car for me. So, what sedan should take its place?Before calling it a story and moving on to the next one, what is your favorite luxury sedan and why? And would you ever consider buying a normal Audi A8, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, or BMW 7 Series if you were a millionaire, instead of spending an even crazier amount on something from the upper class?