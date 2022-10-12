Burgundy and Rose Maybach GLS 600 RS Has 650 HP and 23s, Looks Quite Autumnal

With all the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue and 735-hp BMW XM Label Red commotion surrounding the ultra-luxury and super-SUV segment, we almost forgot about the other key players.
It is not going to be long now, and affluent owners will have even more choices when it comes to coach-door SUVs or something that can both take the kids to school and feature as the perfect mall crawler crossover. Yes, we are looking at you, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, Ferrari Purosangue, Lambo Urus Performante or Urus S, Aston Martin DBX707, and whatnot.
Oh wait, we almost forgot about the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, didn’t we? Well, this is because quite a few celebrities have built the perfect one for their aftermarket needs. But that is not due to a lack of options, actually. Here is an example.
The good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have yet another posh treat in RS Edition form that is currently up for grabs, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic dressed up in autumn’s colors, a two-tone combination of Burgundy Metallic and Rose. The ultra-luxury SUV rides posh over a Mahogany and Camel leather interior, but that is not all since we are dealing with the company’s RS Edition upgrade package.
The latter is always bespoke, and for this Maybach with rear captain chairs, it includes perks such as RS Gloss Black brakes with logos, OEM 23-inch Gloss Silver wheels to match the abundance of chrome details around the body, plus an RS Smoked exterior lighting pack, RS Two-Tone Gloss Silver/ Black tag frame, as well as the traditional RS Nano-Ceramic window and windshield tint for added privacy.
Last, but certainly not least, there is one major detail that will bode well for its next owner – the mild-hybrid assembly now churns out 650 horsepower instead of the standard V8 plus EQ Boost's 571 horsepower!
