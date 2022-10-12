Purple Rolls-Royce Cullinan Steps Out of the Tuning Closet

Rolls-Royce cars don’t look good in out-of-the-ordinary shades? That’s what we thought, until we saw the pictured Cullinan, which would feel right at home in a luxury candy shop.
Finished in purple, a hue that would normally suit high-end exotics rather than luxury cruisers, it has a few blacked-out elements too, and a wide body kit to make it stand out even more.
The latter comprises the fender flares, as well as the attachments at the front and rear, and beefier side skirts. A big diffuser with a four-fin design, and two spoilers at the back, including the one mounted on the roof, are other highlights of this build.
Despite sporting a very Rolls-Royce-y pattern, the wheels came from the aftermarket world too, and they are on the big side. They have a glossy black look, OEM center caps, and were wrapped in thin tires with white walls for a retro-ish flair.
The pictures shared by the wheel maker on social media earlier this week don’t provide a glimpse inside, but a video released by them a couple of weeks ago, which is also embedded at the bottom of the page, reveals the cockpit as well. Here, the Cullinan has light blue upholstery almost everywhere you look, and black carpets. We don’t know what exactly is new here, but we wouldn’t be surprised to find out that it is bone-stock.
And speaking of ‘bone-stock,’ this probably applies to the engine too, as they haven’t said anything about it at the time of writing. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan has 562 hp (570 ps / 419 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal, produced by the twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12. From zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it needs less than 6 seconds, and it will max out at 155 mph (250 kph).
The latter comprises the fender flares, as well as the attachments at the front and rear, and beefier side skirts. A big diffuser with a four-fin design, and two spoilers at the back, including the one mounted on the roof, are other highlights of this build.
Despite sporting a very Rolls-Royce-y pattern, the wheels came from the aftermarket world too, and they are on the big side. They have a glossy black look, OEM center caps, and were wrapped in thin tires with white walls for a retro-ish flair.
The pictures shared by the wheel maker on social media earlier this week don’t provide a glimpse inside, but a video released by them a couple of weeks ago, which is also embedded at the bottom of the page, reveals the cockpit as well. Here, the Cullinan has light blue upholstery almost everywhere you look, and black carpets. We don’t know what exactly is new here, but we wouldn’t be surprised to find out that it is bone-stock.
And speaking of ‘bone-stock,’ this probably applies to the engine too, as they haven’t said anything about it at the time of writing. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan has 562 hp (570 ps / 419 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal, produced by the twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12. From zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it needs less than 6 seconds, and it will max out at 155 mph (250 kph).