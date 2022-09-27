Widebody Cullinan Dropped on Big-Lipped Aerodisc 24s Knows Orange As the New Black

Rolls-Royce is a staple of elegance and automotive tradition, save for the apparition of their first-ever ultra-luxury SUV. Well, the audience spoke, and they wanted both a crossover as well as classic beauties.
Normally, these two ideas would have no business belonging in the same sentence. But, as they colloquially say, someone probably thought of a “wait, hold my beer” and then went all aftermarket on the poor Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Sure, a black, humongous SUV might look a little better when lowered on top of matching-color aftermarket wheels.
Alas, the jury might also still be out as far as a widebody Cullinan is concerned. Just let us give you a pertinent example of how outrageous a black vehicle can become while still trying to adhere to tradition. So, the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik want to highlight an example that was customized by Huntington Beach, California-based European automotive specialist Benz Works.
And the Rolls has the usual suspects on board: signature chrome details to signal it is not a Black Badge, some unknown widebody aerodynamic kit attire (probably Novitec) to make sure it stands out in any posh crowd, and a lowered stance because it will not do any off-roading (ever), plus a nice set of steelies. Wait, what? Now, seriously, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan does not belong on something that was used on Dacias and other low-cost brands as a statement of their affordable lifestyle.
Well, those are not traditional ‘steelies,’ indeed. Instead, we are dealing with a blacked-out, custom-made-to-order set of 24-inch AL13 Wheels C00-109R Aerodiscs. They are bespoke-dressed up in Gloss Black, and also feature a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Gloss Orange color fill detail alongside the big RR floating caps. Oh, and that can only mean one thing – this Cullinan owner also knows orange is the new black and has trimmed the starry interior accordingly!
