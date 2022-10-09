Slammed Rolls-Royce Cullinan Looks Like the Ultimate Luxury Wagon

A murdered-out take on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is obviously not unheard of, only this one has a very clean design, despite going down the more aggressive route.
Celebrated on social media by platinum_group, it has Novitec to thank for the modifications, as that’s the tuner behind the body kit. This includes the fender flares and attachments at the front, sides, and rear.
All exterior chrome was removed, painted black, and then polished, so there are no shiny accents on deck anymore. The luxury SUV features a full custom wrap all around and sits much closer to the ground due to the adjustable lowering links.
With its multi-spoke design, the alloy set is the final touch. It measures 11x24 inches at the front and 13x24 inches at the rear and has custom Rolls-Royce center caps in red that provide some contrast to the black overall looks of this project, next to the red brake calipers.
Since no images of the interior have been released at the time of writing, we are going to assume that the cockpit has remained stock. But fret not, because it wasn’t exactly in dire need of a makeover here, too, as you are looking at a vehicle born in Goodwood, England, that boasts numerous high-end materials, joined by many comfort, technology, and safety gizmos.
We don’t know if they did anything to the engine, but since Novitec was behind the build, some power mods cannot be excluded, though they are not a must, either. The twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 is capable of kicking out 562 hp (570 ps / 419 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, and that’s without anyone messing around with the internals and/or software. The stock Cullinan needs less than 6 seconds from rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph) and has a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
All exterior chrome was removed, painted black, and then polished, so there are no shiny accents on deck anymore. The luxury SUV features a full custom wrap all around and sits much closer to the ground due to the adjustable lowering links.
With its multi-spoke design, the alloy set is the final touch. It measures 11x24 inches at the front and 13x24 inches at the rear and has custom Rolls-Royce center caps in red that provide some contrast to the black overall looks of this project, next to the red brake calipers.
Since no images of the interior have been released at the time of writing, we are going to assume that the cockpit has remained stock. But fret not, because it wasn’t exactly in dire need of a makeover here, too, as you are looking at a vehicle born in Goodwood, England, that boasts numerous high-end materials, joined by many comfort, technology, and safety gizmos.
We don’t know if they did anything to the engine, but since Novitec was behind the build, some power mods cannot be excluded, though they are not a must, either. The twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 is capable of kicking out 562 hp (570 ps / 419 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, and that’s without anyone messing around with the internals and/or software. The stock Cullinan needs less than 6 seconds from rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph) and has a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).