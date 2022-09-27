Chevrolet SS Doesn’t Feel so Blue Because of RS Edition and Matching Forgiato 20s

Back when Chevrolet was still faking remote interest and care about passenger cars, the Australia-designed Holden Commodore’s VF iteration (second restyle of the fourth generation) was brought to the United States in performance attire.
Known between model years 2014 to 2017 as the Chevrolet SS, this was a full-size four-door sedan unlike any other, brimming with timeless design and packing a cool LS3 under the hood. Sure, some will argue that its style was more of the obsolete variety rather than anything else, but at least the 415-hp 6.2-liter V8 (hooked to a six-speed manual or auto box) did leave many rivals in the rearview mirror.
Interestingly, the Chevrolet SS is not without its (narrow) cult following and the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have yet another quirky treat “for the culture” that may or may not be available for sale. Surely, though, it will quickly appeal to Chevy SS enthusiasts – even if they may not approve of all the RS Edition changes.
Those include some potentially outrageous ideas, such as matching the car’s Metallic Pearl Blue vinyl wrap with a forged set of 22-inch Forgiato aftermarket wheels that were powder-coated in Gloss Blue. Then there are also the RS Gloss Black Optics trim accents with Black details, the Gloss Grey powder-coated Brembo brake calipers, and the RS Smoke Exterior Lighting Package, among many others.
Moving inside, we get a respite from the custom RS Edition action – though only because a Chevy SS looks best in black, with some stitched crimson details, and nothing else. The technical details, meanwhile, also show restraint, so the unit has a stock powertrain that enables it to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5-seconds on the way to a 160 mph (257 kph) top speed. Not too shabby, right?
