Kickcella Is the Perfect Occasion to Flaunt Some Kicks and Lil Baby’s Cars

Lil Baby's cars are on display at the first edition of Kickchella. Road Show International, a car dealership and customizing shop, usually working with celebrities, brought some of its most popular builds, including the rapper's vehicles.
There are a lot of events and conventions out there to cover lots of hobbies. There’s Comic Con for comic book fans, there are lots of car shows, music festivals, and more. And now, Road Show International and Whips by Wade introduced Kickchella, which is focused on sneaker fans. But the convention, which has just debuted its first event, has something for everyone, including cars, fashion, and art.
Since Road Show International is a known dealership among celebrities and other affluent customers, it brought some of its favorite and popular custom builds. Of course, some of those included Lil Baby’s cars.
Among the ones from the rapper’s collection were his black and white Lamborghini Urus, his custom Brabus G-Wagen with a color-changing blue exterior with black accents all over, and his Iso Blue Jeep Trackhawk RS Edition. The rapper is a big car fan and his Brabus G 63 even won him some awards.
But besides Lil Baby’s, there were several other popular builds, including a grey G-Wagen, another Jeep Trackhawk, and Lil G’s car, which is a Satin Mist Pearl Ferrari F8 Spider with a Nipsey Blue interior. The supercar has a 1016 complete Cabon Body Kit Package, fitted with Gloss Nipsey/ White Pearl aftermarket wheels from Forgiatos, a ceramic paint coating, and nano-ceramic window and windshield tint. Although Road Show International usually gives upgrades to the engines as well, this Ferrari maintains its stock 3.9-liter V8 engine, which is good for 700 horsepower (710 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm).
The Ferrari F8 Spider was the centerpiece of the event. It was placed in the middle of the Georgia International Convention Center and filled with white Nike sneakers.
It wasn't all about the modern, highly customized cars, because Road Show International also brought a 1994-1996 Chevrolet Impala SS. And who knew that cars and shoes work this well aesthetically?
