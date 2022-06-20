Lil Baby's Custom Brabus Wins Best SUV at Certified Summer Car Show 2022

Rapper Lil Baby has a very diverse custom car collection, which he has acquired thanks to his collaboration with Road Show International car dealership, which took great pride in some of his rides at the Certified Summer Car Show 2022.
Rapper Lil Baby has a close partnership with the Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International car dealership, which allows him to turn to it whenever he needs some bespoke models. And he always gets what he wants.
A big part of the cars you find in his garage are courtesy of the dealership that takes great pride in the results. Because of that, Road Show International usually takes some of his rides to several car shows, including Rick Ross Car and Bike Show and now the Certified Summer Car Show, held by Whips by Wade.
Among the “In a Minute” rapper’s rides at the latest car show event held on June 18, 2022, were his custom, blue Brabus G-Wagen, his red Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a Jeep Trackhawk RS Edition.
And his cars not only looked incredible among all the other models present, but his Brabus G-Wagen actually got a prize. It turned out to be the Best SUV there.
According to the information shared by Road Show International in November 2022, which you can find attached below, Lil Baby's SUV is a 2020 Mercedes-Benz G 800 Brabus, which was initially finished in a Nipsey Satin Blue, with a Drip Red interior. Now, the SUV sports a color-changing, lighter shade of blue with black accents all over.
With the new upgrades, the engine delivers 800 horsepower (811 ps) and makes the off-roader hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.1 seconds from a standstill and a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph).
Given all the customized rides in his collection, Lil Baby doesn’t seem to have a favorite vehicle, and he often switches back and forth to his Lamborghini Urus, his SF90 Stradale, and even enjoys a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
