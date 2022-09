Satin Red Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus 800 Has Linen Interior and Many RS Options

SUV

If you ask North American fans, those would be the ultra-luxurious yet comfy, suicide-door Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the edgy Lambo Urus super-. But, as it turns out if you really want to stand out in a crowd – or just leave those two rivals in a cloud of dust, a customization shop can only get you so far with the personalization traits.Luckily, some exotic automotive dealerships – such as the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International – know when to call in for help from the tuning department. And there is no need to take our word for granted. A good case in point could be made here with help from their latest RS Edition whip, which may or may not be available for sale – or perhaps it’s just another VIP’s latest ride.Anyway, what we have here is a stunning Mercedes-G 63 all dressed up in Brabus 800 attire , and then some more, courtesy of the RS Edition add-ons. This is a Satin Red (with a Linen interior) take on the Widestar program, and the description also speaks of a complete dry carbon makeover, as well as a dry carbon hood and dry carbon spare tire cover delete (yeah, who needs a fifth 24-inch Forgiato wheel?!).And these are just a few of the highlights, which also include stuff like Gloss Red-powdered brakes, an RS Edition Smoke Lighting pack, an RS Shooting Star headliner plus logos, and Gloss Black badging. Interestingly, this G 63 Brabus 800 is actually lowered with 20 mm suspension-drop links, and we also found out how the German tuner extracts around 800 ponies from the 4.0-liter M177 twin-turbo AMG V8 mill.As it turns out, that dual three-pipe side exhaust package is not just for show but also for extracting another 50 horsepower, while theupgrade takes care of the remaining 173 ponies…