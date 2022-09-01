Satin Red Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus 800 Has Linen Interior and Many RS Options

In this novel automotive world that is deeply passionate about crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, there are a few models that dare to stand proud at the top of the aftermarket game.
If you ask North American fans, those would be the ultra-luxurious yet comfy, suicide-door Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the edgy Lambo Urus super-SUV. But, as it turns out if you really want to stand out in a crowd – or just leave those two rivals in a cloud of dust, a customization shop can only get you so far with the personalization traits.
Luckily, some exotic automotive dealerships – such as the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International – know when to call in for help from the tuning department. And there is no need to take our word for granted. A good case in point could be made here with help from their latest RS Edition whip, which may or may not be available for sale – or perhaps it’s just another VIP’s latest ride.
Anyway, what we have here is a stunning Mercedes-AMG G 63 all dressed up in Brabus 800 attire, and then some more, courtesy of the RS Edition add-ons. This is a Satin Red (with a Linen interior) take on the Widestar program, and the description also speaks of a complete dry carbon makeover, as well as a dry carbon hood and dry carbon spare tire cover delete (yeah, who needs a fifth 24-inch Forgiato wheel?!).
And these are just a few of the highlights, which also include stuff like Gloss Red-powdered brakes, an RS Edition Smoke Lighting pack, an RS Shooting Star headliner plus logos, and Gloss Black badging. Interestingly, this G 63 Brabus 800 is actually lowered with 20 mm suspension-drop links, and we also found out how the German tuner extracts around 800 ponies from the 4.0-liter M177 twin-turbo AMG V8 mill.
As it turns out, that dual three-pipe side exhaust package is not just for show but also for extracting another 50 horsepower, while the ECU upgrade takes care of the remaining 173 ponies…
Luckily, some exotic automotive dealerships – such as the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International – know when to call in for help from the tuning department. And there is no need to take our word for granted. A good case in point could be made here with help from their latest RS Edition whip, which may or may not be available for sale – or perhaps it’s just another VIP’s latest ride.
Anyway, what we have here is a stunning Mercedes-AMG G 63 all dressed up in Brabus 800 attire, and then some more, courtesy of the RS Edition add-ons. This is a Satin Red (with a Linen interior) take on the Widestar program, and the description also speaks of a complete dry carbon makeover, as well as a dry carbon hood and dry carbon spare tire cover delete (yeah, who needs a fifth 24-inch Forgiato wheel?!).
And these are just a few of the highlights, which also include stuff like Gloss Red-powdered brakes, an RS Edition Smoke Lighting pack, an RS Shooting Star headliner plus logos, and Gloss Black badging. Interestingly, this G 63 Brabus 800 is actually lowered with 20 mm suspension-drop links, and we also found out how the German tuner extracts around 800 ponies from the 4.0-liter M177 twin-turbo AMG V8 mill.
As it turns out, that dual three-pipe side exhaust package is not just for show but also for extracting another 50 horsepower, while the ECU upgrade takes care of the remaining 173 ponies…