Lotus Launches New Parts Website, It Also Has Accessories and Merchandise

Lotus has announced that its latest e-commerce site is live, and it comes with merchandise, accessories, and parts for models as old as 1981. The Hethel brand has noted that it estimates that up to 70 percent of all the vehicles it made are still on the road, so offering parts for them is a natural step.
The British marque offers some heritage items in the merchandise area as well, which means that you may get another shot at buying that cap that you liked years ago, but decided against buying at the time. Customers can also order the latest Lotus merchandise, so you are free to choose what kind of Lotus-branded articles you buy.
According to Lotus, all the components offered by the company through that website are either original from that period or manufactured to OEM specifications. The former category is often referred to as NOS, which means new-old-stock, in this case. Imagine that the manufacturer had a warehouse full of parts, and some of those elements are original, undamaged, spare parts that can still be used.
Just to keep things in check, Lotus will offer a comprehensive search tool on the landing page, which will help each owner select the model, year, drive line, and trim level out of the available options to ensure that they have opted for the right model to order parts for.
Do not worry about having to spend hours looking for a tutorial or a guide to changing some of the parts that you just bought, as Lotus also announced it has official parts manuals available for most, if not all, of its models.
While not all those manuals are the best in the world at providing a step-by-step guide to installing parts, they are better than guesswork.
The new Lotus parts website can be found here, along with a map of the nearest retailers where some of these parts can be sent in case you want to pick them up from there, instead of having them delivered to your house.
According to Lotus, all the components offered by the company through that website are either original from that period or manufactured to OEM specifications. The former category is often referred to as NOS, which means new-old-stock, in this case. Imagine that the manufacturer had a warehouse full of parts, and some of those elements are original, undamaged, spare parts that can still be used.
Just to keep things in check, Lotus will offer a comprehensive search tool on the landing page, which will help each owner select the model, year, drive line, and trim level out of the available options to ensure that they have opted for the right model to order parts for.
Do not worry about having to spend hours looking for a tutorial or a guide to changing some of the parts that you just bought, as Lotus also announced it has official parts manuals available for most, if not all, of its models.
While not all those manuals are the best in the world at providing a step-by-step guide to installing parts, they are better than guesswork.
The new Lotus parts website can be found here, along with a map of the nearest retailers where some of these parts can be sent in case you want to pick them up from there, instead of having them delivered to your house.