Satin GMC Sierra Denali 3500 RS Edition Clearly Loves to Stand Out in HD Crowds

Usually, the Heavy-Duty versions of America’s full-size pickup trucks are for hard work and sweaty business: towing, hauling, and fighting with the perils of a construction site, among others. Yet, they can also be leisurely fun, as it turns out.
Let us take the GMC Sierra HD as an example, a model that kicks off at $40,200 or $41,400 for the 2500 and 3500, respectively. Yet, even off the factory floor, these big trucks can get a bundle of creature comforts and lots of practical amenities that make them worthy of $30k (or more) price increases. Alas, none of them will have the chance to look like this.
This is because the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based aftermarket outlet Road Show International have yet another quirky treat “for the culture” that was sold before we even saw it. We are dealing with Satin Metallic Brown GMC Sierra Denali 3500 HD that would certainly bode well inside the same big garage as a previous Satin Gold Dust Tesla Model S Plaid build that feels taken from the same customization movie.
And, unfortunately, it has already been sold to an affluent customer who really wanted that Jet Black interior along with the rest of the RS Edition goodies. Speaking of the latter, there is an entire list of highlights, from glossy black touches to floating big caps and from a powdered suspension finish to 24-inch Gloss Black and Red aftermarket wheels. But the Forgiato Designs setup is not the only humongous thing around here.
Additional monsters include the four-inch (10.16 cm) 4x4 leveling package, the trio of Super Train Horns comprising the warning system, as well as the massive 6.6-liter Allison Duramax diesel V8 engine. The latter is good for 445 horsepower and will carry the behemoth to 62 mph (100 kph) in as little as 6.9 seconds on its way to achieving an alleged 120 mph (193 kph) maximum speed!
