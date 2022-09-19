Ford F-150 Lightning Raptor Off-Road EV Truck Virtually Goes Against Every SVT Wish

Between the V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue ultra-luxury super-SUV and the all-new (S650) seventh-generation Ford Mustang ICE hoot, it might be easy to forget about the EV revolution.
While the NAIAS 2022 event in Detroit had its fair share of zero-emission heroes, there was a sense of awe towards the swan song of various ICE nameplates that made the EV revolution take a step back from under the spotlight. No worries, though, as the virtual realm does not let us forget that soon everything will need to be as sustainable as possible.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, a good case in an EV point could be made courtesy of Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, who is back with something outrageous for his already traditional CGI periplus alongside HotCars.
So, in between playing with a woody Chevy HHR to claim it is no virtual lemon because of its Baja 4x4 specifications plus mighty blower and a digitally supercharged 2024 Ford Mustang widebody that seemed to want all Mad Max glory solely for itself, there is another cool or potentially disruptive Blue Oval to discuss.
This time around, this Ford wanted to get an extreme off-road rating from virtual automotive fans, so the pixel master took the F-150 Lightning EV pickup to new Raptor heights. The CGI makeover is a deep one, probably, and includes the traditional decals, new badges, and emblems, a front-end transformation with blacked-out ‘FORD’ letters, as well as an increased ride height and all-terrain tires with blue-tinted beadlock wheels.
However, an F-150 Lightning Raptor poses major problems for diehard SVT Lightning enthusiasts as it is not only an EV instead of a street-oriented sport truck, but it is also something that thrives while bashing dunes and crawling on rocks. So, in the end, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, a good case in an EV point could be made courtesy of Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, who is back with something outrageous for his already traditional CGI periplus alongside HotCars.
So, in between playing with a woody Chevy HHR to claim it is no virtual lemon because of its Baja 4x4 specifications plus mighty blower and a digitally supercharged 2024 Ford Mustang widebody that seemed to want all Mad Max glory solely for itself, there is another cool or potentially disruptive Blue Oval to discuss.
This time around, this Ford wanted to get an extreme off-road rating from virtual automotive fans, so the pixel master took the F-150 Lightning EV pickup to new Raptor heights. The CGI makeover is a deep one, probably, and includes the traditional decals, new badges, and emblems, a front-end transformation with blacked-out ‘FORD’ letters, as well as an increased ride height and all-terrain tires with blue-tinted beadlock wheels.
However, an F-150 Lightning Raptor poses major problems for diehard SVT Lightning enthusiasts as it is not only an EV instead of a street-oriented sport truck, but it is also something that thrives while bashing dunes and crawling on rocks. So, in the end, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?