Jeep Trackhawk RS Edition Looks All Satin White and Black Suede, It's Also Reddish

With its focus on the EV revolution, Stellantis does not seem to notice that ‘independent’ exotic manufacturer Ferrari has snatched the world’s most powerful SUV title from its Dodge brand.
That means the return of the Durango SRT Hellcat for the model year 2023 was rendered mute. And believe it or not, this might serve as an advantage for the huge bunch of Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk enthusiasts who were openly or secretly mad at Dodge for snatching the honor. Now that another 725 ps (715 hp) hero is lurking around, everyone is free to pursue their high-performance SUV dreams.
And for those who are fond of the decommissioned, previous-generation Grand Cherokee, the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have yet another quirky treat “for the culture” that may or may not be up for grabs. This Jeep Trackhawk looks pretty clean from a distance, but one will soon find out that appearances can be deceiving.
First of all, we are dealing with a Trackhawk of the fabled RS Edition variety, which can usually take many different forms. The latest one is (mostly) dressed up in Satin White Pearl thanks to a comprehensive wrap but also comes with a series of contrasting ideas courtesy of the red/black stripe package, crimson brake calipers, or the 24-inch Forgiato Designs, powder-coated Gloss Black wheels.
Inside, the custom SUV flaunts a red lighting package to shine a crimson light on the Black Leather and Suede atmosphere and can also turn into a Rolls-Royce impersonator thanks to the ritzy shooting star headliner. That’s not all, as the highlights also include stuff like the two-tone Gloss Red/Black emblems, lowered suspension setup, or the special RS Trackhawk bird emblems on the side.
Unfortunately, this RS Edition is merely a cosmetic makeover project, and the power specification remains the same at 707 horsepower. At least, that is still enough to send the SUV behemoth to 62 mph (100 kph) in merely 3.5 seconds on its way to a 190 mph (306 kph) maximum speed.
