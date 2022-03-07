1,150-HP Iso Blue Jeep Trackhawk RS Edition Is Not a Typical Transparent Hood SUV

Aston Martin can say anything about having the most powerful luxury SUV out there, but there is reason to believe that Jeep’s Trackhawk is still a high-performance king. Especially across the aftermarket realm.
Not to mention that some people might say the new DBX707 is nothing to sneeze at Tesla’s Model X Plaid people hauler. Alas, we are not here to debate whether or not ICE still beats EVs. In stock form, there is virtually no chance of victory at all. However, when it comes to customization ideas, even the mighty Plaid could yield, not just the latest OEM, high-performance gasoline-sipping SUV.
Especially when the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk looks as good as the RS Edition prepared by the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International. They have another special treat “for the culture” that rides tall on 24s with a Cranberry vibe. But let us make the proper introductions.
This Jeep Trackhawk was probably prepared for yet another affluent customer (and there are many big stars among them) in a remarkably interesting combination. Sure, the Iso Blue exterior and the Cranberry interior mix are perhaps not everyone’s cup of tea. Alas, we should all contend that it certainly stands out in a crowd, complete with a host of interesting details.
For starters, it is a Trackhawk like no other... complete with a transparent hood to check out the enhanced, matching-blue 6.2-liter supercharged V8 goodies when the owner is not around. Even better, the bespoke RS upgrade package includes things like an exhaust tune, downtube plus pipes upgrade, along a full ECU program.
The result is not negligible. Power has risen to 1,150 horsepower, so 62 mph/100 kph are reached in just 2.9 seconds. Meanwhile, the top speed stands at a flat 200 mph (322 kph), and the entire Trackhawk now rides proudly on a set of Gloss Black/Iso Blue 24-inch Forgiato Tecnica S forged aftermarket wheels.
That is not all folks, though. Additional highlights include the glossy black accents and trim, complete Iso Blue wrap, three-panel clear hood, two-tone gloss Iso Blue/black badges, or the usual ceramic coating protection and full window and windshield tint to protect the privacy of the occupants. Not to mention the lowering kit...
Especially when the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk looks as good as the RS Edition prepared by the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International. They have another special treat “for the culture” that rides tall on 24s with a Cranberry vibe. But let us make the proper introductions.
This Jeep Trackhawk was probably prepared for yet another affluent customer (and there are many big stars among them) in a remarkably interesting combination. Sure, the Iso Blue exterior and the Cranberry interior mix are perhaps not everyone’s cup of tea. Alas, we should all contend that it certainly stands out in a crowd, complete with a host of interesting details.
For starters, it is a Trackhawk like no other... complete with a transparent hood to check out the enhanced, matching-blue 6.2-liter supercharged V8 goodies when the owner is not around. Even better, the bespoke RS upgrade package includes things like an exhaust tune, downtube plus pipes upgrade, along a full ECU program.
The result is not negligible. Power has risen to 1,150 horsepower, so 62 mph/100 kph are reached in just 2.9 seconds. Meanwhile, the top speed stands at a flat 200 mph (322 kph), and the entire Trackhawk now rides proudly on a set of Gloss Black/Iso Blue 24-inch Forgiato Tecnica S forged aftermarket wheels.
That is not all folks, though. Additional highlights include the glossy black accents and trim, complete Iso Blue wrap, three-panel clear hood, two-tone gloss Iso Blue/black badges, or the usual ceramic coating protection and full window and windshield tint to protect the privacy of the occupants. Not to mention the lowering kit...