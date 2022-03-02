1,350-HP R35 Nissan GT-R Acts All Sleeper-Stealthy With Short Block RS Edition

While many Nissan fans eagerly wait for the production and sales start of the hotly anticipated 2023 Nissan Z, we should not forget about Japan’s R35 dinosaur. Sorry, it is a 1,350-hp Godzilla, actually.
Everyone likes to talk about the upcoming “R36” Nissan GT-R, but the Japanese automaker is still keeping mum on the potential successor. As such, both fans and aftermarket outlets must scramble an omelet with the eggs that are currently available. Such as, taking a regular R35 GT-R and morphing the high-performance grand tourer into a “stealthy” supercar beast.
Naturally, when it comes to Godzilla, you really cannot use that term without being a little ironic, since even the standard GT-R makes out some 565 ponies from its 3.8-liter twin-turbo VR38DETT V6. Not to mention the 600-hp Track Edition and Nismo, or the limited series GT-R50's 710 horsepower. However, none of these even come close to this E85-tuned Jet Black RS Edition.
It has been created by the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International as yet another special treat “for the culture.” With a cool JDM twist and lots of oomph. Residing proudly in their inventory (DM for the asking price, though) in Jet Black over a contrasting red interior, this Nissan GT-R only appears to be in stock condition.
But that is merely a ruse, as the R35 now packs a total of 1,350 ponies and 975 lb-ft (1,322 Nm) of torque. That is reportedly enough to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds on the way to a maximum speed of 195 mph/314 kph. And the new owner is going to look extremely subtle yet stylish when achieving said performance figures.
This is another major RS Edition transformation. Complete with an RS Stage III Performance Package, RS Gloss Gold brake calipers with matching logos, an RS Two-Tone Painted License Plate Trim Ring or the RS Smoke Exterior Lighting Package. In addition, there is also Ceramic paint coating protection from Gyeon Quartz, as well as Madico Inc’s Nano-Ceramic Tint for all windows, including the windshield.
