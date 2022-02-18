Jeep Trackhawk Hasn't Heard About Fast EVs, Puts Tesla Model 3 in the Obituaries

One might argue that revealing the winner of a drag race should at least be kept for the final paragraph, but the truth is that ICE machines don’t normally win drag races against quick EVs. But this one did, and it wasn’t a photo-finish result either.
More on that in a few moments, as first, let’s take a closer look at this bad Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is in the Trackhawk configuration. That means that its Hellcat heart turns it into a beastly machine, capable of teaching an important lesson about fast takeoffs and dizzying acceleration to some full-blown supercars.
A whining 6.2-liter V8 engine is responsible for rocketing it to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.5 seconds, from a standstill, and up to a 180 mph (290 kph) top speed. With 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet (875 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is, on a good day, a 10-second car down the quarter-mile.
And this was a very good day to sit behind the wheel of the super SUV, as it managed to complete the course in 10.235 seconds, with a 136.55 mph (219.76 kph) exit speed. Some of you might be wondering if it hides some aftermarket trickery under the hood, and the truth is that we don’t know, though we suspect it might, considering that it simply humiliated its ad-hoc rival.
Speaking of which, the all-quiet machine sitting in the white corner was a Tesla Model 3, whose owner found out what it means to challenge a vehicle that was pretty much born at the drag strip to a straight-line duel. But how quick was the zero-emission model at the end of the run, and what was its recorded exit speed? That’s for you to find out by hitting the play button on the video that follows, shot at the Bandimere Speedway in Colorado, apparently not long ago.
