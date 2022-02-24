Lifted Satin Gun Metal Ram TRX Packs Hermes Details and Matching Forgiato 24s

Stellantis is doing very well – despite industry-wide woes and lost production – just one year after the historic merger between PSA and FCA. We do not doubt that it is owed to hero flagships such as the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, among a few others.
One packing a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 under the hood. Along with a flurry of enhancements on top of the usual 1500 goodies. So, this is now the king of high-performance OEM trucks. However, that may not be enough for some people. Those who seek to stand out in any truck crowd might do it “for the culture.”
Well, this is the motto used by the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International for their custom builds. Unfortunately, we have no idea what affluent showbiz star or businessperson ordered this build project, as the aftermarket outlet is always extremely discrete about such stuff.
All we know is that we are dealing with yet another squeaky-clean RS Edition project. This time around, a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX was dressed up in Satin Gun Metal on the outside. It is decidedly subtle, yet there are a few hints that something is amiss. For starters, the orange “Hermès” accents contrast both the gray and the RS Black Optics trim package.
Or the Gloss Hermès/ Black 24-inch Forgiato aftermarket wheels, for that matter. By the way, has anyone noticed this Ram TRX rides lifted some additional four inches (10.16 cm) from the ground? Frankly, there is an entire list of modifications that are not that apparent.
Luckily, Road Show has a particularly good habit of outlining them all in the description. Alas, there are a few highlights that we need to discuss. Aside from the goodies tucked on the outside, there is also a major surprise waiting inside. After noticing the powdered orange brakes or the motorized side steps with LEDs, the real star of the show is easily revealed.
That would be the completely customized cockpit that is clad in RS Hermès leather and Alcantara. Even the steering wheel gets the same treatment! And during the night the atmosphere is just like in a Rolls-Royce thanks to the RS Shooting Starlight Ceiling.
