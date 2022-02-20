Liberty Walk Nissan GT-R RS Has Godzilla Paintjob and 1,580 HP to Back the Roar

There have been decades and countless silver-screen remixes of the “real” Godzilla since Nissan’s GT-R got the nickname. Naturally, there have also been way too many custom creations piggybacking on the affinity.
However, we feel that a look at yet another Godzilla-inspired tribute will not bring out the inner “kaiju” (monster) from within the audience. There is no use for anyone to try and match this GT-R...
Not when the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have created a very special treat “for the culture.” Complete with a decidedly traditional JDM twist and lots of oomph, in the form of this Liberty Walk Nissan GT-R RS Edition.
Wait, do not run amuck at the sight of any Liberty Walk reference. This aftermarket outlet is highly popular for polemic-inducing builds, indeed. But on this occasion, the widebody kit does not even have a bolt-on chance to shine before our eyes jump at the next detail.
Everything seems outrageous and ready to deliver that stand out in any crowd feeling. Yet, somehow, perhaps due to the mesmerizingly relaxing “Humble Satin Metallic Blue” complete paintjob, this LB GT-R feels decidedly subtle and tame.
It's just a ruse, though, given the technical specifications embedded in the post’s description. It is tucked below with a flurry of jaw-dropping details, but we are still going to signal a few of the highlights. Such as the 3.8-liter turbo V6 short block upgrade that sees this GT-R capable of churning out no less than 1,580 horsepower via the RS Stage III performance package.
Allegedly, the wheeled Godzilla is now capable of running away with its Toho counterpart that is splashed on the sides quicker than anyone can imagine. The 60 mph / 96 kph time is a decidedly surreal 2.0 (that’s two!) seconds, while the top speed is a cool 205 mph / 330 kph! Not the satin blue and gloss-gold 20-inch Forgiato GT-R to be messed with, for sure...
