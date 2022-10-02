BMW XM vs Ferrari Purosangue, V8 PHEV Quirkiness Stands Against V12 Elegance

Not long ago, if you wanted extreme off-road capabilities and ritzy attire, you would have quickly shelled out the big bucks for a Mercedes-AMG G 63 without regrets. If reliability was not an issue and you wanted poise and elegance, then perhaps a Land Rover Range Rover was better suited. Opposite that, with legendary quality and reliability, the Japanese Toyota Land Cruiser and Lexus LX duo were also just around the dealership's corner.
Oh, and let us not forget about the sporty Porsche Cayenne, or the Americana lifestyle promoted by the Caddy Escalade, among others. And that made someone think that if people shell out around $100k or more for these luxury SUVs, why not make them jump to the next pricing threshold, as well? Thus, all respect for tradition was quickly abandoned when Bentley introduced the ultra-luxurious Bentayga.
Naturally, once a crack opened in the dam of self-righteousness, there was an entire flood of arrivals. But only two models managed to properly climb to the top of the stack. And they seemingly did not stomp each other on their exotic toes because the ownership experience was, quite fittingly, extremely different.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan became an answer. On the other hand, if sportiness was still desired, the Lambo Urus quickly answered the call of duty, as well. Alas, their rivals could not just stand by idle and allow them to divide and conquer the SUV stratosphere’s kingdom.
Thus, not long ago, Ferrari introduced its first-ever production four-door SUV, the all-new Purosangue. It is a nimble, 195.8 inches (4,973 mm) long, 79.8 inches (2,028 mm) wide, and just 62.6 inches (1,589 mm) tall SUV that bridges the Urus to Cullinan gap with an emphasis on driver handling due to an almost perfect 49/51% weight distribution.
It also trumped all its current rivals already on the market via an ICE-exclusive V12 powertrain that is good for 715 hp and 716 Nm (528 lb-ft) and is capable of reaching 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.3 seconds on its way to 193 mph/310 kph. However, there is also a big catch to the coach-door Prancing Horse – the prohibitive starting price of around $400k.
But does that matter, considering the rumors about Ferrari already thinking about closing the order books because of tremendous demand? Well, as previewed by the Concept XM from last year, soon, there will be another new kid on the luxury SUV block with access to the fight for the super-SUV crown. And it is not a Citroen, no matter how quirky its design may be.
BMW introductions, its biggest issue lies with the odd-ball design.
And, while it will theoretically duke it out with all the big SUV kahunas – Rolls Cullinan, Lambo Urus, Aston DBX707, and more, the biggest exotic threat comes in the form of the Ferrari Purosangue when adhering to the new, 735-horsepower ‘Label Red’ ethos. Otherwise, it does not stand a plug-in hybrid change against the Lambo Urus Performante, given the close 653 to 657 hp credentials.
Frankly, 735 hp versus 715 hp does not sound like much. But it will be a whole other deal trying to explain to an onlooker why the Ferrari designers nailed the fugly split-headlight design like champions while the BMW stylists seem to have drawn the unlucky straw when penning the XM’s front narrative.
I, for starters, think that it is well worth saving every hard-earned penny to buy a $400k Purosangue instead of flaunting the cheaper yet larger (stands at 201.2 in. / 5,110 mm.) $185k BMW XM Label Red!
