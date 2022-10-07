Satin Brown GMC HD on 24s and Rolls Cullinan on 26s Seem Like Perfect ‘Twins’

What happens when something big has nothing in common with something huge, yet both look equally out of the ordinary? Well, you get them together, don’t you?
And this is also the social media case in the automotive industry, it seems. But there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, let us give you a self-explanatory case in point, courtesy of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, who have decided to highlight a couple of cool yet potentially outrageous ‘trucks.’
Oddly enough, these custom RS Editions, which have been transformed like this by Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International, were presented separately. However, someone managed to somehow get them to pose together, so we might take this as a cool hint they now share the same garage space courtesy of a single new owner.
Anyway, while vastly different – one is a proper heavy-duty GMC Sierra Denali 3500 HD dually and the other is a ritzy, Rolls-Royce Cullinan full-size ultra-luxury crossover SUV that also enjoys the posh Mansory touch – they do share a thing or two in common. No, they are not both ‘trucks,’ since in the United States the big Cullinan is not even classified as a proper SUV but rather as a ‘simpler’ station wagon.
Instead, the main highlights they share are the gorgeous Satin Metallic Brown exterior wraps, contrasting black and red interiors, respectively, as well as the black with crimson details Forgiato Designs forged aftermarket wheels. By the way, not that anyone would complain of them being too little, the GMC Sierra Denali 3500 HD gets the smaller 24-inch units while the posh Culli rides on 26s and also has Stage 1 performance package tuning for an extra 100 hp.
Thus, you could take the GMC HD to go fishing in the morning and then hurry to the shopping mall for a nice dinner date in the evening…
