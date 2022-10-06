You're Never Going to Run Out of Wows if Seen in Such Mopars on Forgiato Wheels

Right now, all is fine and dandy across the vast Mopar realm. And the aftermarket world certainly intends to keep it that way, even if the customers have outrageous demands.
Not long now, all the 2023 model year ‘Last Call’ Dodge Charger and Challenger examples will be sold out, Ram will deliver no more diesel trucks, and Chrysler will have completed its final 300C mission with the legendary Hemi V8. Then, all we can do is brace for whatever comes alongside the EV revolution.
Luckily for most ICE aficionados, there is still a little time before Mopar fans will have no choice other than jumping into the battery-powered unknown. And many enthusiasts seem to try and make the most of their rides, using them as blank canvases to make them their own – as well as an outrageous ‘love or hate’ sight to behold.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of properly ambitious examples. The good case in point is made courtesy of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, who have decided to highlight a couple of cool Mopars, a Ram truck, and a Dodge Charger sedan.
Unfortunately, there is little to no information about their particular transformations aside from the obvious visual cues. The Ram Trucks 1500, for example, has a teal mirror finish (probably a vinyl wrap, if you ask us) that is both matched and contrasted by the black-with-teal-inserts, big-lipped wheels from Forgiato. The truck also looks properly lifted, so we are not amazed that it needs those side steps.
The second example comes in the form of a Dodge Charger that has a two-tone appearance, complete with Rose Gold stripes and matching Forgiato wheels. It is also a proper showstopper, so no wonder its owner has decided to highlight the ride at various events around the country. So, which one is your custom cup of tea?
