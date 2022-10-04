These Days, Satin Black Is the Name of the Murdered-Out Cadillac Escalade Game

Not long ago, the Cadillac Escalade luxury full-size SUV had little to no competition when it came to outrageous aftermarket builds. Now, one needs to think outside the box to stand out in a custom crowd.
From the off-road-passionate Mercedes-Benz G-Class to the ritzy yet still capable Range Rover, there is never a shortage of mall crawlers. Alas, someone from America who values tradition above all else will only have eyes for GM’s Cadillac Escalade. And do not even dare to think that the novelty of the fifth-generation SUV has already worn out.
Not when it comes to aftermarket transformations, at least. And no worries, there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, we have a trio of examples. An initial good case in point could be made by the good folks over at Miami, Florida-based MetroWrapz, whose experts are some of the craziest car vinyl wrap artists out there, even when it comes to portraying a client’s tame vision.
Such was the case recently with a dark gray Caddy Escalade that got a nice finishing touch by way of a 3M Films Gloss Black chrome delete, complete with a grille wrap and an abundance of accenting, all around. But this subtle makeover was soon eclipsed by a second luxury SUV that showed the new murdered-out style isn’t orange, but rather Satin Black.
And, of course, they did that with help from some Avery Dennison Graphics vinyl, with the Satin Black color change doubled with the usual chrome delete plus accenting on the door and trunk jambs, among others. By the way, just in case you were wondering how all that works, there is also a cool behind-the-scenes making-of video embedded below. But what happens if you’re into Gloss Black murdered-out?
Well, courtesy of Sacramento, California-based vehicle specialist Diamond Autosport and Forgiato Designs, there is always a solution for that, as well. The latest one comes in the form of this menacing Caddy Escalade riding posh on humongous aftermarket wheels. So, which Caddy Escalade is your custom murdered-out-style cup of tea?
