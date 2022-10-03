Custom 2022 Lambo Urus Feels Like a Big Blue Baby, Sounds Like an Akrapovic Rascal

There is a slew of Lamborghinis coming to the market soon, including the Huracan and Aventador successors, as well as an entire bunch of Urus SUVs. Indeed, the Performante was just the beginning, as it was quickly followed by the Urus S.
And that is not all, since our tireless spy photographer partners have recently captured the potential 2024 Lambo Urus plug-in hybrid while enjoying its trippy camouflage and new headlights. As such, we can only imagine the love for this super-SUV from those newly converted ultra-luxury crossover devotees will continue to grow.
And that is only natural, as the passion is nurtured and carefully bred via anything available, from bespoke commissions to the aftermarket realm. Speaking of, there is a happy case of both ideas joining forces. It is all courtesy of San Diego-based Champion Motoring, a provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs, who has recently prepared a fashionable, luxury blue sports car for sale. Sorry, I meant SUV, even though the confusion might be understandable when it comes to a Lambo Urus.
Anyway, the crossover SUV acting like a sports car (a Hot Hatchback, perhaps) on stilts is deemed as a one-of-one custom, all thanks to featuring special edition goodies – including the Baby Blue paintjob that mixes and contrasts splendidly with the gloss black plastic elements and the tinted windows. By the way, we should not forget about the way it rides, as it was poshly dropped on a set of 23-inch black-and-orange wheels.
The latter accents bode well for the matching brake calipers and then relate to the ritzy cockpit setup, where it is all business with black leather, only aside from the contrasting orange stitching. Other highlights include the panoramic roof and the fresh Akrapovic exhaust system, which should give a throaty voice to all those 641 ponies tucked underneath the hood inside the 4.0-liter FSI twin-turbo V8 stable.
