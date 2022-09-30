A. J. Bouye’s Latest Achievement Is a Black Badge and Yellow Bespoke Cullinan on 26s

When you are competitive, every achievement is above and beyond the call of duty – whether it is for work or personal life. And there’s no need to take our word for granted, as we have yet another NFL example.
Arlandus Jacob Bouye, also known as A. J. Bouye, is a 31-year-old NFL player (a football cornerback) from Tucker, Georgia, who knows both how to work hard and ‘party’ harder. So, after he played College football at UCF (University of Central Florida) from 2009 to 2012 he quickly entered the 2013 NFL Draft.
Since then, he has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Carolina Panthers. Plus, he is happily married and the proud father of three. And that also means he truly knows how to enjoy the good moments life gives him, whether with friends, family, co-workers, or a yacht and an ultra-luxury SUV. Yeap, the latter two also apply, both on and off vacations.
As it turns out, the posh high-rider is a recent addition to the fold, as notified on social media by San Diego-based Champion Motoring. A provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs, the aftermarket shop has recently prepared a fashionable, bespoke 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan for the NFL cornerback. Not all details about the acquisition are known, but according to the dealership’s description and the shared pics, this is a unique Black Badge specification.
The custom options for the 2022 model year include the combination of serious black with giddy yellow (both inside and out), on the badges, coachline, plush leather trim, and even on the matching aftermarket wheels. The latter are of the humongous, wire-style, forged AG Luxury Wheels variety, apparently – and share the subtle black with yellow accents treatment.
As for technical details, there are none. But we also do not need them, as we are fairly sure this is a stock Cullinan Black Badge with a 6.75-liter, twin-turbo V12 that can churn out 563 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) for an effortless 250 kph (155 mph) top speed achievement.
