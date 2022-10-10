2023 Range Rover Shows How Traditional Two-Tone Attire Is Worn on Modern 24s

While the ultra-luxury and super-SUV thrones are up for debate among the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Ferrari Purosangue or between the Lambo Urus and BMW XM Label Red, there is still something classic to be had.
And you cannot go further vintage than a Land Rover Range Rover if you ask British SUV enthusiasts. So, here it goes, a casually luxurious Brit (or two) that are going to make a name for themselves in the U.S. of A. But, of course, everyone needs a helping hand, and as far as the automotive industry is concerned, that one comes swiftly if you know your way around the aftermarket realm.
For example, San Diego-based Champion Motoring, a provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs, has recently prepared a couple of fashionable and posh Range Rover SUVs for sale. Well, one did come out on top of the other, so we are just going to start with the less interesting Land Rover idea.
The black-on-black example is allegedly a rare build, sporting the long wheelbase demeanor and seven-seat arrangement, plus a nice set of matching-black 22-inch wheels. Well, call me a color freak, but aside from making it less hulking, nothing is enticing about having such a subtle Range Rover LWB build in front of the driveway or inside the AC garage.
On the other hand, their previous Range Rover, a 2023 model year dressed up in a traditional two-tone, white-and-black attire sporting the same combination inside, is another order of custom magnitude. This is probably not just due to the classic paint mix, but also courtesy of the 24-inch forged wire aftermarket wheels, which stem from the inventory of California-based Forgiato Designs.
So, which one is your aftermarket pill of daily custom poison? The all-black Range Rover that is fit for a large family or the white-black example that is ready to stand in any Hi-riser crowd?
