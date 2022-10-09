Rolls-Royce Dawn Doesn't Need Any Chrome to Shine Brighter Than a Star

Did this Rolls-Royce Dawn lose its identity following the chrome-delete package, and a few other modifications? We wouldn’t say so. As a matter of fact, it is even more head-turning than before.
Shared on social media earlier this week by Roadshow International, it bears their signature, and looks ready for an intercontinental journey – as long as the roads don’t get too rough that is.
Every aftermarket mod sports the ‘RS’ prefix, according to the tuner, and besides the chrome-delete approach, which has turned the shiny bits into black ones, it has a Metallic Satin Silver wrap too. Painted two-tone emblems, smoked lights, two-tone trim ring, and window tint, including the windscreen, are other highlights of this project.
Contributing to the revised stance is the 25-mm (1-in) lowered suspension. The 24-inch wheels have a Glossy Black finish, multi-spoke design, and Forgiato center caps, and with the thin tires, they fill the arches just perfectly. The brake calipers have a red look, and provide some small contrast to the rest of the car, along with other similarly-finished bits and pieces.
As for the cockpit, it is as red as they come, with leather in the lively shade applied to the seats, part of the dashboard panel, center console, and door cards. Only a few blacked-out accents, and the usual chrome trim, contrast the looks of this open-top luxury grand tourer, which features all the bells and whistles expected from such a ride.
In the social media post embedded at the bottom of the page, the tuner says that the twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine produces 563 hp (571 ps / 420 kW) and 575 lb-ft (780 Nm) of torque. As a result, it has remained untouched, so it should still be able to rocket the Dawn to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.8 seconds, and up to a top speed electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph).
