Tuned Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge Has Shapes Some Women Would Kill For

Novitec has sprinkled its magic dust on the Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge, giving it extra grunt to match the beefed-up looks and custom interior, and offering it in just three examples under the Spofec Overdose label.
Starting with the most eye-catching feature of the open-top luxury cruiser, which is the wide body kit, the Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge in question is significantly wider at both ends. A whopping 13 cm (5.1 in) have been added to the rear width, and the new front fenders, which have replaced the OEM parts altogether, have made it 7 cm (2.8 in) wider here.
Contributing to the elevated stance of the car are the rocker panels with air intakes that help cool the rear brakes, as well as the sculpted face, and naked carbon spoiler on the trunk lid. Speaking of the lightweight material, the tuner says that all aftermarket components are made of it. The wheels come from Vossen, measure 9.5x22 inches at the front and 10.5x22 inches at the rear, have a concave design and multi-spoke pattern, and are hugged by the 265/35 front and 295/30 rear tires.
A special module for the air suspension, calibrated for the aforementioned alloys, can be found on Novitec’s shelves. It lowers the ride height by roughly 40 mm (1.6 in) at speeds of up to 140 kph (87 mph), reverting it to the original level when going beyond that mark. Plenty of customization options for the cockpit are also available, with the company claiming that customers can order theirs “in any desired color,” with “a multitude of leather types, and virtually endless variety of designs.”
Having applied their N-Tronic module to the twin-turbo 6.6-liter V12 engine, the tuner has bumped the output and torque by 85 ps (84 hp / 63 kW) and 140 Nm (103 lb-ft). This means that the unit is now good for 686 ps (676 hp / 505 kW) at 5,400 rpm and 980 Nm (723 lb-ft) at 1,800 rpm, rocketing it to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds, 0.3 seconds quicker than the stock car. Top speed is still capped at 250 kph (155 mph) to preserve the tires.
