Is the Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge Still a Relevant Luxury Convertible?

If you are looking for automotive opulence, then you better check out the Rolls-Royce Dawn. Forget the Wraith coupe’s fastback roofline, the Dawn with the cloth top peeled down lets the sun in revealing custom handcrafted decadent luxury that costs more than the average house in the U.S.
Mat Watson from CarWow recently reviewed this super-luxury car and found out why the Rolls-Royce Dawn is the emblem of spontaneity.
The Rolls-Royce Dawn is the convertible version of the Wraith. However, 80% of the body panels are bespoke according to Rolls-Royce. Compared to the Rolls-Royce Wraith it comes with a flash grille, 21-inch alloys as standard, and three exhaust tips on each side. This Dawn however, is the Black Badge version and comes with carbon wheels, black grille and panels, and an iconic infinity decal on the side.
The Rolls-Royce Dawn features a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission on a rear-wheel-drive setup, making 570 hp for the standard version. The Black Badge model kicks out 600 hp.
Its interior is quite frankly second to none. It comes with luxurious butter-soft high-end leather and wood trims that are gorgeous to touch. It also comes with rear-hinged doors and fits four adults in the cabin.
Like all Rolls-Royce models, the Dawn comes with umbrellas integrated into the doors. On the downside, if they are positioned incorrectly and the doors are shut, it could cause significant damage worth tens of thousands. Also, the shiny trims reflect on the windscreen when the roof is down. The aero cowlings at the back are cumbersome to remove and lack storage when the car gets fully occupied.
On the more positive side, the Rolls-Royce Dawn’s transmission works with its satellite navigation system and can tell when you are approaching a bend or corner, switching gears accordingly. The customization options in this car are endless, and buyers can spec it to their liking - but it still costs money.
On Watson’s speed test, the Dawn did the 0-60 mph (97 kph) acceleration test in 4.86 seconds effortlessly, and took 32 meters to stop from the same speed. So, what does Mat think about Rolls-Royce Dawn? Well, he thinks it’s a glorious car if you are looking for the ultimate luxury four-seater supercar.
The Rolls-Royce Dawn is the convertible version of the Wraith. However, 80% of the body panels are bespoke according to Rolls-Royce. Compared to the Rolls-Royce Wraith it comes with a flash grille, 21-inch alloys as standard, and three exhaust tips on each side. This Dawn however, is the Black Badge version and comes with carbon wheels, black grille and panels, and an iconic infinity decal on the side.
The Rolls-Royce Dawn features a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission on a rear-wheel-drive setup, making 570 hp for the standard version. The Black Badge model kicks out 600 hp.
Its interior is quite frankly second to none. It comes with luxurious butter-soft high-end leather and wood trims that are gorgeous to touch. It also comes with rear-hinged doors and fits four adults in the cabin.
Like all Rolls-Royce models, the Dawn comes with umbrellas integrated into the doors. On the downside, if they are positioned incorrectly and the doors are shut, it could cause significant damage worth tens of thousands. Also, the shiny trims reflect on the windscreen when the roof is down. The aero cowlings at the back are cumbersome to remove and lack storage when the car gets fully occupied.
On the more positive side, the Rolls-Royce Dawn’s transmission works with its satellite navigation system and can tell when you are approaching a bend or corner, switching gears accordingly. The customization options in this car are endless, and buyers can spec it to their liking - but it still costs money.
On Watson’s speed test, the Dawn did the 0-60 mph (97 kph) acceleration test in 4.86 seconds effortlessly, and took 32 meters to stop from the same speed. So, what does Mat think about Rolls-Royce Dawn? Well, he thinks it’s a glorious car if you are looking for the ultimate luxury four-seater supercar.