Rolls-Royce Wraith and Dawn Order Books Close for Good, Production Ending in 2023

Thinking of sprucing up your expensive car collection with a brand-new Rolls-Royce Wraith or Dawn? Probably not, but if you do, then we have some bad news, because the British automaker has stopped accepting new orders for the two models.
Confirmed by chief Torsten Muller-Otvos, Autocar reports, the order books have closed for the luxury two-door coupe and convertible in all markets, having been taken off sale in the United States previously. The Wraith and Dawn will leave production for good early next year, however, dictated by the company’s orders and waiting list.
Introduced in 2013 as a two-door coupe alternative to the era’s Ghost, the Wraith was followed by the Dawn two years later. Both of them share the same construction, ‘borrowed’ from the F01 generation of the BMW 7 Series, replaced in 2015 by the G11. Power comes from a twin-turbo V12, and the two luxury rides feature a plethora of comfort, tech, and safety amenities.
Direct replacements for the Wraith and Dawn are not in the pipeline, but indirectly, the role of a two-door luxury model will be taken by the Spectre in Rolls-Royce’s portfolio. The battery-electric model will be built around the same architecture as the latest Phantom, the auto marque has confirmed, and it is expected to get some zero-emission powertrains from the BMW i7.
Featuring a similar footprint to its fossil fuel-powered predecessors, and looking like a more modern take on the Wraith, the Spectre will have an imposing grille up front, split headlamp signature, suicide doors, familiar taillights, and swollen rear fenders. We have yet to catch a glimpse of the cockpit, but it will be, nonetheless, posh and modern. The official unveiling of the brand’s first-ever electric vehicle is scheduled for late 2023, and by the time it goes on sale, it will be a 2024 model.
