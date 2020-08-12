Lamborghini Urus Thrashes Rolls-Royce Wraith in the Weirdest Drag Race This Week

There are so many people out there, most of them amateurs, doing drag races and uploading them online that you’ll have a pretty hard time finding something really worth watching. We’re not sure if the video below is one of them, but surely is quirky.
Because there are so many people drag racing each other on the strip and on the road, we’ve witnessed over the past few months the strangest of combinations. Who would have thought we’d see a Chevrolet Tahoe fighting its Suburban sibling, or a Tesla Model 3 pitted against an electric bicycle?
Yet they did happen, and the fun part is that it seems drivers are not even close to done surprising us. Like the ones from Hennessey, who this week published a video showing a Rolls-Royce Wraith taking on a Lamborghini Urus.
Hennessey needs no introduction. The Texas-based garage made a name for itself by taking the most recent and desirable cars to new levels of performance. That includes the Urus shown in the video below, which is no longer stock, but features the company’s HPE750 upgrade, one that was only in the works not long ago.
The tuning kit brings the output of the SUV all the way up to 750 hp and brings the acceleration time down to 2.65 seconds. Impressive numbers, and both get displayed on the Pennzoil Proving Ground against a stock Rolls-Royce Wraith, because why not.
As a side note, the choice of rival for the Urus, as pointed out in the video below, was made as a means to advertise a supercar subscription business named Freedom Supercars.
The results of the two runs, from a standstill and a rolling start from 40 mph (64 kph), are obvious and not surprising. The Urus trashes the Wraith beyond debate from a standing start, and despite the British machine putting up a better fight during the rolling start, it still is no match for the Urus.
If you are impressed with the results - we’re not, given the rival - the Texas-tuned Hennessey SUV can already be ordered for $24,950, not including the Urus itself.
