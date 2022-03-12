Ain’t Nobody Got Love for the One-Off Rolls-Royce Hyperion by Pininfarina

Almost half a year ago, we dedicated an entire story to the Rolls-Royce Hyperion by Pininfarina, and it wasn’t for the first time. Little did we know that it wouldn’t be for the last time either, because fast-forward to present day, and here we are again, faced with the same bespoke creation.
You see, subsequently to covering it last fall, for the umpteenth time, the ad disappeared. Logically, we assumed that someone actually paid a seven-digit sum for it, took it back home, and parked it in a climate-controlled garage, hoping to become more valuable.
However, we were wrong, because the wallflower has ended up on Mobile again, and it is advertised by the same used car dealer, which is based in Dubai. Rather surprisingly, it is even more expensive than before, as the ad reveals a buy-it-now price of €2,980,000 or $3,238,396 at today’s exchange rates, compared to the previous €2,780,000 ($3,021,054).
It still has the delivery miles under its belt, or so the listing claims anyway and should be in top-notch form. So, why does no one want it? Well, first and foremost, it’s not the prettiest coach-built vehicle out there, and it also costs a jaw-dropping amount of money. For that much, one could buy a Ferrari Monza SP2, an Aston Martin Vulcan, a Koenigsegg Jesko, or a Ferrari Enzo, to name but some viable candidates.
We’ll end this story by reminding you that the Rolls-Royce Hyperion by Pininfarina premiered at the 2008 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. It was based on the Phantom Drophead Coupe, and fitted with a new bodywork, with seating for two. It retained the 6.75-liter V12 engine, which was good for 453 hp and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque back in the day, enabling a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in just a little under 6 seconds.
However, we were wrong, because the wallflower has ended up on Mobile again, and it is advertised by the same used car dealer, which is based in Dubai. Rather surprisingly, it is even more expensive than before, as the ad reveals a buy-it-now price of €2,980,000 or $3,238,396 at today’s exchange rates, compared to the previous €2,780,000 ($3,021,054).
It still has the delivery miles under its belt, or so the listing claims anyway and should be in top-notch form. So, why does no one want it? Well, first and foremost, it’s not the prettiest coach-built vehicle out there, and it also costs a jaw-dropping amount of money. For that much, one could buy a Ferrari Monza SP2, an Aston Martin Vulcan, a Koenigsegg Jesko, or a Ferrari Enzo, to name but some viable candidates.
We’ll end this story by reminding you that the Rolls-Royce Hyperion by Pininfarina premiered at the 2008 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. It was based on the Phantom Drophead Coupe, and fitted with a new bodywork, with seating for two. It retained the 6.75-liter V12 engine, which was good for 453 hp and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque back in the day, enabling a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in just a little under 6 seconds.