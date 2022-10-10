autoevolution
Subaru Impreza WRX STi Pickup Truck Was Converted by the Brave for the Bold

If you’ve got what it takes to put this thing in your driveway, then good for you, mate! You’ll undoubtedly be the talk of the town, as long as you live in a small town where most people are avid car enthusiasts. Regardless, this is one very interesting Scooby.
What you’re looking at is a 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi, with a Crystal Gray Metallic exterior and 178,300 miles (287,000 km) on its 2.5-liter turbocharged boxer unit. If you’re just reading this sentence without having seen any of the images, you might think “Oh, that’s nice... moving on” - but that would be a mistake.

This speedy Scooby was converted into a pick-up truck using a Smyth Performance ‘Ute’ kit and its list of modifications goes on to include a Turbo Tek ECU tune, a COBB Tuning boost control solenoid, high-flow catalytic converter, 18-inch fifteen52 ‘Integrale’ wheels, an IAG Performance skid plate, aluminum tonneau cover, a Kenwood touchscreen for the interior (with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto), plus Alpine speakers for the sound system.

Then there’s the custom front splitter, Rally Armor mudflaps, three-inch stainless steel exhaust system, LED third brake light and reverse lights, Kartboy shifter bushings, Ultrasuede upholstery for the headliner, plus extra sound-deadening materials.

Last but not least, we have the Brembo brakes, front and rear limited-slip differentials, a Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD), HID headlights, cloth and Alcantara upholstery, STi-design front seats, power-adjustable door mirrors and air conditioning.

As for performance, the previously mentioned turbo boxer engine was rated at 300 horsepower and 300 lb-ft (406 Nm) of torque back when it was new (and stock). Unfortunately, we don’t have a dyno sheet for this car, which by the way is up for grabs to the highest bidder through Doug DeMuro’s Cars & Bids.

Of course, DeMuro was absolutely thrilled to feature this custom Impreza on his website, calling it “amazing” in ALL-CAPS.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

