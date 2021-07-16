2006 Subaru Impreza STi Rendering Shows Time Attack Monster Named THE SIXTH

Subaru Imprezas are a common sight at motorsport events, even though the factory racing team has reduced its presence in the WRC and other disciplines. As such, it is no wonder to see the Impreza STi tuned to various degrees and competing with more modern machines.
London-based automotive CGI artist Carlos Pecino, known online as ColorSponge, decided to tease his latest work, dubbed THE SIXTH. After a few days of waiting, the artist revealed a render of a time attack monster based on a 2006 Subaru Impreza STI. Right off the bat, we can observe great attention to detail.
He first decided to render this 2006 Subaru Impreza STi in matte black but went for a lighter shade of blue than what Subaru used on that generation of the Impreza. The result looks like it is ready to race, but since this is a render, one could only see something exactly like this in a video game, and this only if someone finds time to make the render into a downloadable car for use in racing simulations that allow fans to use their own skins and cars.
According to Carlos, he spent an entire day to get the look of the massive rear wing just right, and the rear fenders are exposed so that the air could pass through the canards placed on the rear quarter panels. We also note the massive rear diffuser, which complements the time attack style of this creation.
Stance-wise, the artist chose to expose a bit of the tires instead of making them flush with the body. When seen from its profile, build 011 THE SIXTH has massive, flared arches, aggressive front splitters, and canards, along with generously sized vents for aerodynamic purposes. Also viewed from its side, the 2006 Subaru Impreza STi called THE SIXTH has a generously sized rear wing, which is also inspired from time attack events. In real life applications, these rear wings go through the trunk and are fixed to the chassis.
Let us know in the comments if you like his work.
