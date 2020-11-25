2022 Subaru BRZ Gets STI Makeover, Looks Spot On

More on this:

1 Bagged Subaru SVX Cinematically Lurks Around Power Plant Alongside Baby Yoda

2 Designer Tweaks 2022 Subaru BRZ With Sharper Rear Haunches

3 2022 Subaru BRZ "Rally Edition" Looks Like a WRC Celica on Lifted Suspension

4 2021 Mazda 3 Turbo vs VW Golf R vs Subaru WRX Drag Race Shows There's a Newcomer

5 Take an Up-Close and Personal Look at the New 2022 Subaru BRZ Sports Car