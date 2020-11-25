2022 Subaru BRZ Gets STI Makeover, Looks Spot On

There are many questions that remain unanswered about the 2022 Subaru BRZ, and we can think of quite a few enthusiasts out there who have a favorite one: will there be an STI version? Given that we've waited so long only to be deprived of this special trim for the original BRZ, digital artist Khyzyl Saleem has decided to take the matter into his own hands and render such a toy.
We're dealing with one of the pioneers of the digital revolution, so it's no wonder that these images are so good at quenching our thirst, at least until the Japanese automotive producer decides to deliver some info on the matter, be it good news or not.
As the pixel master explains in the description of the Instagram post below, this is a tribute to the icon than is the Impreza 22B. You know, the limited edition (think 400 units) built back in 1998, which celebrated the company's 40th anniversary, as well as its third consecutive WRC title.
However, while the meaty fenders are definitely flamboyant, the air scoop on the hood seems to be on the restrained side. There's no reason to fret though, as the wing will fully cater to one's aero fetishes. Besides, as the artist has promised, an all-out pixel version of the 2022 BRZ is in the works. As is the case with this one, the upcoming machine will be based on the 3D model built by digital artist flathat3d.
The standard second-gen BRZ builds on the N/A boxer legacy of its predecessor. The engine has jumped from 2.0 to 2.4 liters, which means the output has increased from 205 hp and 156 lb-ft (211 Nm) to 228 ponies and 184 lb-ft (249 Nm) of torque.
Now, the STI badge should bring that number to around 300 hp with the help of a turbocharger, but will Subaru do it? For one thing, the justification for the lack of such a range-topper has so far revolved around the risks of it somehow cannibalizing the WRX STI. Sure, we're comparing a four-door to a coupe here, but the carmaker might want to make sure that its rally-derived halo model gets all the attention.
Meanwhile, we still haven't met Toyota's incarnation of the Gen II sportscar, the new 86, so there will be plenty of exciting stuff to keep our minds busy.
