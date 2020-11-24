Bagged Subaru SVX Cinematically Lurks Around Power Plant Alongside Baby Yoda

Looking to stand out in a JDM crowd with a rare and exotic model?! Search no further than one of Subaru’s rarest and most unique models, the SVX. The Subaru Alcyone SVX, or rather the Subaru SVX as it was called outside of Japan, was a one-hit wonder sports coupe only marketed between 1991 and 1996 across a single generation.
Seriously, just look at the stylish lines of this low-slung two-door from the 1990s (we’ve updated the gallery with stock pictures for a good comparison point) and tell us in the comments section how many SVX examples you’ve encountered so far.
Chances are slim to have seen too many in stock form, and they’re even thinner when it comes to this modified all-black example. Sure, the Momo steering wheel can be had for just about any model out there, but that’s about the most popular element on this car. A close second would be the neat aero wheels that were probably snatched from the Tesla Model 3 repertory.
Other than that, this is probably one of the most exotic encounters with a JDM-spec vehicle anyone will ever have this month, so kudos to Woyshnis Media’s YouTube channel for bringing this up to our attention. Yes, we confess, we’re suckers for menacing, all-black, 1990s sports cars dressed up to resemble spaceships from a Steven Spielberg movie...
Especially when said Subaru exotic is modified for a low-rider look, complete with the necessary bagged equipment, has a neat soundtrack coming from the 3.3-liter horizontally opposed flat-six EG33 boxer powertrain, and the driver is assisted by none other than Baby Yoda!
By the way, in case we need to explain the powerful astral connection, we should only point out the fact that its home-market Alcyone moniker was taken by Subaru directly from its logo, and it refers to the brightest star in the Pleiades constellation.
