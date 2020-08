This 2006 Subaru WRX Is the Stunt Car You Know from a Hollywood Blockbuster

It’s the Subaru WRX that Answer Elgort used as a getaway driver for the opening bank robbery scene and which has received several modifications to be ready for Hollywood.One of them is an engine upgrade that was performed by Allpro Subaru from Alpharetta, Georgia. The 2006 WRX was thus upgraded with a 2.5-liter engine borrowed from a WRX STI, bringing the total output to over 300 horsepower, also thanks to a series of extra upgrades, including forged CP pistons.The custom treatment also continued inside, and in addition to the black leather interior, one of the most striking upgrades is the WRX STI gauge cluster that greets the driver.“So what’s with the car?” you’re probably wondering.The owner of this one of a kind Subaru is now selling it online , explaining that the WRX was originally blue but was painted in red specifically for the movie.The seller says that whoever buys the car also receives a series of receipts that confirm all these upgrades that were made for the movie set, as well as interviews with stunt driver Jeremy Fry (who drove the car for all the stunts in Baby Driver) and screenshots to prove this is the car that we’ve actually seen on the big screen.As for the price, it’s strangely low. The car is being auctioned off on eBay, and the starting bid is just $19,000, something that you wouldn’t necessarily expect given another Subaru WRX that was used in the same movie ended up being sold for over $69,000 three years ago.You can check out this stunt car in person in Airway Heights, Washington, and a deposit of $2,000 is required to however wins the auction.