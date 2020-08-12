The Hellwig Rule Breaker Does Away With Your Assumptions on Truck Campers

This 2006 Subaru WRX Is the Stunt Car You Know from a Hollywood Blockbuster

If you’ve already seen the 2017 movie Baby Driver, there’s one car whose red finish probably caught your attention from the very first seconds. 10 photos



One of them is an engine upgrade that was performed by Allpro Subaru from Alpharetta, Georgia. The 2006 WRX was thus upgraded with a 2.5-liter engine borrowed from a WRX STI, bringing the total output to over 300 horsepower, also thanks to a series of extra upgrades, including forged CP pistons.



The custom treatment also continued inside, and in addition to the black leather interior, one of the most striking upgrades is the WRX STI gauge cluster that greets the driver.



“So what’s with the car?” you’re probably wondering.



The owner of this one of a kind Subaru is now selling it



The seller says that whoever buys the car also receives a series of receipts that confirm all these upgrades that were made for the movie set, as well as interviews with stunt driver Jeremy Fry (who drove the car for all the stunts in Baby Driver) and screenshots to prove this is the car that we’ve actually seen on the big screen.



As for the price, it’s strangely low. The car is being auctioned off on eBay, and the starting bid is just $19,000, something that you wouldn’t necessarily expect given another Subaru WRX that was used in the same movie ended up being



