Australia-Bound 2021 Subaru WRX Club Spec Is a Very Limited Special Edition

Subaru’s fifth generation Impreza – alongside its SUV-inspired XV/Crosstrek derivative – has already switched to the company’s modular global architecture. The WRX, on the other hand, has been treated as a separate model after dropping the Impreza connection from its nameplate on a global level and has not yet been upgraded to the Subaru Global Platform. This is widely expected to happen soon – but not before the automaker graces some of its regions with a few special editions.

7 photos