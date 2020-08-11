Australia-Bound 2021 Subaru WRX Club Spec Is a Very Limited Special Edition

Subaru’s fifth generation Impreza – alongside its SUV-inspired XV/Crosstrek derivative – has already switched to the company’s modular global architecture. The WRX, on the other hand, has been treated as a separate model after dropping the Impreza connection from its nameplate on a global level and has not yet been upgraded to the Subaru Global Platform. This is widely expected to happen soon – but not before the automaker graces some of its regions with a few special editions.
Last month we saw the Japanese-market WRX S4 STI Sport Sharp, and at the beginning of the current one Subaru has launched yet another special series.
The WRX Club Spec Limited Edition has been devised for Australian clients and for all we know it could very well act as the region's last hurrah for the current generation. Out with the old, in with the new, say we – and nobody minds if a collector’s model arrives in the meantime.
The company is offering a subtle visual enhancement package for the exterior: 18-inch dark STI alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, some matte black rear badges, and an exclusive Club Spec insignia. Upcoming owners will have the choice to select between WR Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Silica and Crystal White Pearl shades for the body.
This is certainly more restrained than its previous Club Spec special series from 2012 because unlike other WRX special editions, the new Club Spec is not focusing on aerodynamic features (there is no rear spoiler a-la-STI, for example) and instead chose to put the interior front and center.
The sporty atmosphere is thus accented with the addition of new Recaro sports bucket seats for the driver and front passenger, an Ultrasuede (a type of microfiber) STI steering wheel, and the latest infotainment technology along with a premium sound system from Harman Kardon (8 speakers, subwoofer, and amplifier).
The custom numbered internal Club Spec badging will take care of bragging rights for the upcoming owner – specifically because Subaru Australia is limiting production of the 2021 WRX Club Spec to just 150 units.
Future owners will have a very simple powertrain choice – manual or CVT (continuously variable transmission). The engine is untouched – a 2-liter turbocharged boxer capable of outputting 197 kW (264 hp) and 350 Nm (258 lb. ft.) of torque.
