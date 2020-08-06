JDM Subaru Impreza STI Track Battles Subaru BRZ with $5,000 on the Table

AWD

However, the STI is still a name revered with almost religious ardor, and don't be surprised if you'll get very ominous stares when you say EVOs are better than STIs in the wrong company. It may be a long and forgotten rivalry for most of us, but it's still very much alive for those who drive either of the two.Back in 2012, it looked like Subaru would finally offer a new sports car that would bring the brand back into everyone's attention. The BRZ was nothing like the Impreza STI: a two-door coupe with a 2+2 seating layout (and we all know that actually means it's a two-seater with some more storage space behind), a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter boxer engine, rear-wheel-drive, and the option for a manual transmission (something that was becoming rarer and rarer back then).It was definitely a different recipe, but it still sounded quite good. The BRZ was a project co-developed with Toyota, with a sister model called GT-86 launching at the same time. Sure enough, the two companies started bickering about who did what and who deserved more credit before the BRZ and the GT-86 even launched, so it's safe to assume we won't see any shared projects involving the two anytime soon.Despite a less than enthusiastic reception, the BRZ is still a great car to drive. It's the simplicity of the setup that appeals to most people: RWD, lightweight, manual transmission, naturally aspirated engine. It hasn't got loads of power with the flat engine developing just 205 hp in its stock form, but if the Mazda MX-5 taught us anything it's that you don't necessarily need power to have fun.The guys at Mighty Car Mods can sure attest to that after pitting the BRZ against a two-door Impreza STI on the track. The cars are owned by the two presenters, and the rule of the game is this: they each chip in with $2,500 for a total pot of $5,000. They go out on track and give it their best. The loser takes the money and uses it to upgrade the car, then comes back for a rematch.Wait, the loser takes the money? Since when did things go like that? Well, it's a great way of keeping the playing field level. Plus, $1,000 of the spoils is given to charity, which makes their effort all the more commendable. Enjoy the clip and make your bets: the turbocharged,STI, or the natural breathing, RWD BRZ?