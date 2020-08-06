Subaru WRX Bugeye Wagon Looks Epic as Widebody Racer

The Subaru WRX is all about that turbo boost life. However, somewhere along the line, it became a cult car, and words like "beautiful and cute" began being dropped. If you've ever wanted one of these you'll know that it's already super-expensive. That's right, it's the Bugeye!
Every generation of the WRX has a name based on the eyes it's making. There's the Blogeye, the Hawkeye, the Stinkeye, and the current Evoeye or Raptoreye. However, if you want truly retro design, you've either got to go for a rare $50,000 original model or one the Bugeye, which is equally cool.
Blue paint plus Impreza plus Colin McRae equaled rally victories in the 1990s. But the first generation wasn't offered in America. Eventually, 10 years later in 2002, we did have our own WRX. It was the Bugeye.
In case you didn't know this already, Subaru is a performance-crazy company. They offered the Impreza with a kind of wagon body, so why not take that to the next level too? It wasn't particularly practical, but with a thick and steeply raked rear pillar, nothing else on the road looked like that.
To this day, Subaru seems committed to hot wagons. They make a model called the Levorg, which is basically an Impreza with a big trunk. While this is mainly geared towards the Japanese luxury buyer, they made the GTS Spec.B, which is a WRX in all but name. There's even a prototype called the Levorg STI Sport which came out at the beginning of the year and looks positively epic (see video below).
Are you sold on the WRX Bugeye? Good. Because we've got an epic widebody rendering from Brad Builds which takes this weird retro wagon to the next level. It's got the obvious array of skirts and spoilers and a disregard for styling convention.
Blue paint plus Impreza plus Colin McRae equaled rally victories in the 1990s. But the first generation wasn't offered in America. Eventually, 10 years later in 2002, we did have our own WRX. It was the Bugeye.
In case you didn't know this already, Subaru is a performance-crazy company. They offered the Impreza with a kind of wagon body, so why not take that to the next level too? It wasn't particularly practical, but with a thick and steeply raked rear pillar, nothing else on the road looked like that.
To this day, Subaru seems committed to hot wagons. They make a model called the Levorg, which is basically an Impreza with a big trunk. While this is mainly geared towards the Japanese luxury buyer, they made the GTS Spec.B, which is a WRX in all but name. There's even a prototype called the Levorg STI Sport which came out at the beginning of the year and looks positively epic (see video below).
Are you sold on the WRX Bugeye? Good. Because we've got an epic widebody rendering from Brad Builds which takes this weird retro wagon to the next level. It's got the obvious array of skirts and spoilers and a disregard for styling convention.