2021 Subaru Legacy and Outback Price Bump Is Minor, but Still Tech-Visible

Subaru’s Legacy arrived in its seventh-generation form at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, while the equally new Outback followed suit at the 2019 New York Auto Show. Both put their faith in the Subaru Global Platform (SGP) for a thorough mechanical warp into modern times, while keeping the design legacy (pun intended) very much alive. For the 2021 model year they both soldier on with the same styling and put forward upgraded technologies and a new price list.
The Japanese carmaker has recently announced the 2021 Subaru Legacy base offer has a MSRP of $22,895. The 2021 MY Outback kicks off from $26,795 while the destination and delivery duties are $925 and $1,050, respectively. For a thorough comparison, we can tell you there is a minor price bump of $150 from the 2020 models, which retail at $22,745 and $26,645, respectively.
Dealerships will receive the new models this October with a host of improvements, including new safety systems added to the standard suite: steering guided LED headlights (for both low and high beam), as well as a passenger seat belt reminder and a rear seat reminder, among others.
When shopping for the 2021 Legacy interested customers should know the Japanese automaker is offering a wide range of trims: Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Limited XT and Touring XT.
The Base grade comes nicely equipped with Subaru’s proprietary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with Active Torque Vectoring and features the 182 hp and 176 lb. ft. of torque naturally aspirated boxer engine under the hood.
If you want something new for the 2021 model year, then you should select the Premium trim starting at $25,145 to gain access to the maker’s new Brilliant Bronze Metallic exterior shade.
The top-level Legacy Touring XT is available for $36,145 and the $250 price increase is compensated by the addition of a 180-degree Front View Monitor and a Sierra Tan Nappa leather fabric.
Go for some adventures alongside the Outback and you can have it with even more grades: Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT and Touring XT ($36,145). The model’s 8.7-inch ground clearance rivals that of classic SUVs and the manufacturer doubles that with Subaru Symmetrical AWD, torque vectoring, Vehicle Dynamics Control, and an available X-Mode with Hill Descent Control.
