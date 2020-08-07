2021 Subaru Legacy and Outback Price Bump Is Minor, but Still Tech-Visible

Subaru’s Legacy arrived in its seventh-generation form at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, while the equally new Outback followed suit at the 2019 New York Auto Show. Both put their faith in the Subaru Global Platform (SGP) for a thorough mechanical warp into modern times, while keeping the design legacy (pun intended) very much alive. For the 2021 model year they both soldier on with the same styling and put forward upgraded technologies and a new price list.

41 photos