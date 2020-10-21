Here is a Modified Tesla Model 3 Driven on a Racetrack

We have come to know and appreciate Tim Burton’s - the vlogger popularly known as Shmee150 on YouTube – knowledgeable and passionate way of reviewing cars from... ahem, a special category. The one that includes extremely high price tags, lots of cylinders, and many more (and especially loud) horsepower. So, time for a paradigm shift, as he drives – for the first time – a road EV on the track.

14 photos