Startech-Tuned Tesla Model 3 Looks Like a Porsche Panamera Turbo S

Startech is a sister company to Brabus, known for putting the same OTT leather interiors and carbon body kits onto the most iconic British cars - Range Rovers, Jaguars, Bentleys, and Aston Martins. As a sign of the times we're living, they've now revealed their first Tesla body kit for the Model 3, and it's a doozy.
The Model 3 is easily the most important EV right now. In the three years since it came out, it's drag raced every German sports sedan of its size and won, so perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that the tuning world is paying attention.
The stand-out feature of the Startech body kit is the front bumper, which completely transforms the look of the car. Tesla pioneered a "mouthless" look where its EVs didn't have a prominent main grille. However, the modified version of the Model 3 now sports a full-width rectangular intake.
The design is intelligently done, playing off the lines in the hood. However, we wouldn't be surprised if Tesla owners or the general Model 3-loving public give negative feedback. Because of the crease in the nose and the shape of the grille, we think the EV now resembles the Porsche Panamera, especially the new Turbo S.
The aero makeover continues with some winglets in front of the rear wheels and a new rear bumper with a slight diffuser look. The large fixed rear wing is also something you never see on a Tesla, especially as it flows onto the rear shoulders of the car.
In terms of price, the bumper alone is €1,276 ($1,506) while the whole package will set you back a reasonable €3,144 ($3,710). An individualization program where you can add carbon fiber and Alcantara is available for the interior.
The German tuner's website also proposes two sets of wheels, sized 9J x 20-inch with 245/35 R20 tires or wider 10.5J x 20-inch with extra-thick 285/30 R20. The all-black alloys have a center-locking cap, making them look like they belong on a 911 GT3.
The stand-out feature of the Startech body kit is the front bumper, which completely transforms the look of the car. Tesla pioneered a "mouthless" look where its EVs didn't have a prominent main grille. However, the modified version of the Model 3 now sports a full-width rectangular intake.
The design is intelligently done, playing off the lines in the hood. However, we wouldn't be surprised if Tesla owners or the general Model 3-loving public give negative feedback. Because of the crease in the nose and the shape of the grille, we think the EV now resembles the Porsche Panamera, especially the new Turbo S.
The aero makeover continues with some winglets in front of the rear wheels and a new rear bumper with a slight diffuser look. The large fixed rear wing is also something you never see on a Tesla, especially as it flows onto the rear shoulders of the car.
In terms of price, the bumper alone is €1,276 ($1,506) while the whole package will set you back a reasonable €3,144 ($3,710). An individualization program where you can add carbon fiber and Alcantara is available for the interior.
The German tuner's website also proposes two sets of wheels, sized 9J x 20-inch with 245/35 R20 tires or wider 10.5J x 20-inch with extra-thick 285/30 R20. The all-black alloys have a center-locking cap, making them look like they belong on a 911 GT3.