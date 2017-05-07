Tesla Model S by Prior Design Is Unusually Restrained

A Model S with big wheels and a chin spoiler - understated? Allow us to explain. Prior Design is a company that's well known for massive fender flares applied to the most powerful Porsche, BMW or Mercedes models. They are infinitely desirable and cool.





The Model S is the shape of the future. After its mid-life facelift, where the grille was removed, it looks like a land shark with a power socket. But Prior has deemed it necessary to change a few things.



At the front, the new chin spoiler immediately catches the eye with its mesh middle insert. The same simple design is used for the side skirts of the car which have black inserts. Around the back, Prior Design opted for a multi-piece air diffuser connecting to the flat underbelly of the electric sedan. The trunk lid has been garnished by a spoiler, making us curious what the Model S would look like with one of Prior's racing wings.



The updates might not be that extensive, but when paired with a set of custom wheels, they get the job done. Lower suspension brings the Model S even further down to the road surface and finishes off the custom look. The wheels themselves are Prior Design’s 21-inch dynamic looking ten-spoke PD5 forged alloys finished in dark metallic gray and wrapped in ZR21 Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.



The tuners say they have covered the P100D's interior in Nappa leather and Alcantara upholstery, set off by the added carbon fiber trim. But for now, we don't have any photos to prove it. One of their Nissan GT-R packages even made headlines throw the ownership of an adult film actress . So perhaps now you begin to understand why we're calling this a restrained project, especially compared to the C63 Coupe they showed earlier this week.