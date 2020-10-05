Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series First Track POV Shows Why Famous YouTuber Wants One

Some might have been surprised a while ago when Mercedes-Benz decided one of its most eagerly-awaited models would be announced via a social media star – Tim Burton, better known professionally as Shmee150. Well, AMG just released a new set of pics with the hot Magma Beam, and the socialite already has its first POV driving, walkaround, and track session.
Seeing the LS2 flat-plane monster exhibit its 335,240 euros price in the spectacular orange hue on the track is rewarding all by itself, but we couldn’t pass on the opportunity to experience together with Tim the GT Black Series in its most rewarding element.
As it turns out, the popular YouTuber was among the first asked to join Mercedes at the Lausitzring in Germany for an opportunity to drive the sixth model in the Black Series while taking pace car clues from Bernd Schneider, a five-time DTM champion.
Naturally, Burton is quite happy for the opportunity, as he declares from the get-go the AMG GT Black Series as a future addition to his garage – which, to be honest, already includes fast machines from the company, such as the SLS Black Series, the GT R, or the GT R Pro. He uses them all for track days, road trips, and even as daily drivers, so he should give us an experienced opinion...
Before he embarks on the actual driving (check it out from the 4:25 mark, complete with startup and rev before the POV), he is keen on highlighting some of the more interesting features.
For example, his attention was immediately caught up by the gigantic rear spoiler with a 20-degree active flap on the second upper deck, as well as the manually extendable front splitter with stabilizers (check it out from an engineering point of view at the 14:20 mark).
Once he gets going behind Schneider, he immediately notices how much of the engine / exhaust noise comes into the cockpit, though towards the end of the video he confesses to being a little more than frustrated that it’s actually mostly through the speakers (and gets a lot more silent from the outside).
With that little negative detail out of the equation, we can also enjoy the fast laps that see the Black Series hit around 260 kph (161.55 mph) – and that’s not all, because he also has time for a nice (read big) walkaround from the 11:40 mark.
And, as always, there are nice details to be extracted – such as the family shot with all six Black Series models (15:25), the classic engine talk, or a nice detail regarding that aforementioned rear wing (17:45) that comes with trunk support brackets to cope with the massive downforce.
